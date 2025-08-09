How Zomato is banking on Shah Rukh Khan to deliver more than just food

Zomato has signed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, aiming to leverage his cross-generational appeal in its latest push for consumer engagement. Khan recently appeared in the company’s “Fuel Your Hustle” campaign, which Zomato described as a celebration of “the quiet grind” behind some of India’s most celebrated names.

“Through the campaign and this association, Zomato aims to resonate with every individual who truly believes in hard work and consistency and reinforce its commitment to supporting their journey with food,” the company said in a statement.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Zomato’s head of marketing, called Khan “an inspiration to millions to keep showing up and fuelling their ambition.” He added, “His influence transcends generations and borders and is a reminder for India to keep at it,” noting that Khan’s rise “from humble beginnings to global icon mirrors the grit and persistence that the company believes in.”

Khan, one of the most bankable names in Indian cinema and a frequent face in brand endorsements, said the company’s trajectory resonated with his own career. “Zomato’s story is one of hustle, innovation and a love for bringing people closer to what they cherish most — great food,” he said. “It’s a journey that resonates with me deeply, and I am thrilled to be part of a brand that has become a household name across India.”

The collaboration will feature Khan prominently across Zomato’s multi-platform marketing, including television commercials, digital campaigns, print advertisements and outdoor promotions, the company said.

The endorsement comes as the online food delivery sector grows increasingly competitive. Zomato’s chief rival, Swiggy, has also ramped up its marketing efforts and diversified into grocery and quick-commerce deliveries, seeking to capture more consumer spending. Both companies are vying for dominance in a market projected to surpass $20 billion in annual revenue within the next few years, fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization and smartphone penetration.