How Zomato is banking on Shah Rukh Khan to deliver more than just food

Zomato has signed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, aiming to leverage his cross-generational appeal in its latest push for consumer engagement. Khan recently appeared in the company’s “Fuel Your Hustle” campaign, which Zomato described as a celebration of “the quiet grind” behind some of India’s most celebrated names.
“Through the campaign and this association, Zomato aims to resonate with every individual who truly believes in hard work and consistency and reinforce its commitment to supporting their journey with food,” the company said in a statement.
Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Zomato’s head of marketing, called Khan “an inspiration to millions to keep showing up and fuelling their ambition.” He added, “His influence transcends generations and borders and is a reminder for India to keep at it,” noting that Khan’s rise “from humble beginnings to global icon mirrors the grit and persistence that the company believes in.”
Khan, one of the most bankable names in Indian cinema and a frequent face in brand endorsements, said the company’s trajectory resonated with his own career. “Zomato’s story is one of hustle, innovation and a love for bringing people closer to what they cherish most — great food,” he said. “It’s a journey that resonates with me deeply, and I am thrilled to be part of a brand that has become a household name across India.”
The collaboration will feature Khan prominently across Zomato’s multi-platform marketing, including television commercials, digital campaigns, print advertisements and outdoor promotions, the company said.
The endorsement comes as the online food delivery sector grows increasingly competitive. Zomato’s chief rival, Swiggy, has also ramped up its marketing efforts and diversified into grocery and quick-commerce deliveries, seeking to capture more consumer spending. Both companies are vying for dominance in a market projected to surpass $20 billion in annual revenue within the next few years, fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization and smartphone penetration.
Eternal Limited, the parent company of Zomato, spent close to ₹2,000 crore on advertising and promotions in the 2025 fiscal year — a 38 percent jump from the previous year. Marketing and sales promotion costs rose to ₹1,972 crore in FY25, up from ₹1,432 crore in FY24. The company said the outlay covered platform-funded subsidies, branding and marketing campaigns, customer appeasement programs, and refunds across its operations. A significant portion of the increase came from stepped-up marketing for Blinkit, its quick-commerce arm, as Eternal pushed to attract new customers.