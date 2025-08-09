Anupam Mittal on the ‘ROI of a sibling’ and why Rakhi bonds are precious

ADVERTISEMENT
Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the enduring bond between siblings, is as much about shared childhoods as it is about lifelong support. This year, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group, took to LinkedIn to share a heartfelt post on what he calls “the ROI of a sibling.”
In his post, Mittal observed a modern trend: people optimising parenthood for convenience. “No kids… one kid is enough… tuition is insane… we want to travel… raising kids is tough,” he wrote, adding that these are “all true, all valid, all a matter of personal choice.”
Yet for him, life’s balance sheet tells a different story. “In the Excel sheet of life, there are two columns that have made all the difference for me — my two sisters,” he noted. Siblings, he said, are more than childhood companions. “They’re lifetime infrastructure. The only people who’ll remind you who you were before LinkedIn turned you into a professional.”
Citing the ongoing 80-year Harvard Study of Adult Development, Mittal pointed out that the biggest predictor of happiness isn’t wealth, healthy eating, or mindfulness, but positive relationships — and siblings offer “the longest subscription plan for that. No renewals needed.”
His personal experience underscores the point. When his father was unwell, responsibilities were shared equally between his sisters, Vandana and Shilpa, and himself. The duties rotated, ensuring there was no burnout and no forced choice between career and conscience. Without them, he reflected, the loss would have been irreplaceable.
He recalled how, during their childhood, while their parents were busy building a life, his sisters were building him — offering love, support, and unwavering presence through every success and setback.
Perhaps this is why, as he shared, both he and his wife Anchal feel a tinge of regret that their daughter Alyssa doesn’t have a sibling. Instead, they are ensuring she grows up surrounded by cousins — “manufacturing that anchor,” as he put it, because he knows exactly what it’s worth.
Mittal’s post ended simply, but warmly: “Happy Rakhi.”
See his post here: