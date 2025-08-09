From ‘Rizz’ to ‘Vibe Check’: 10 Gen Z words every marketer must master

Gen Z is not a regular generation, they’re a full vibe. From fiery Instagram captions to new abbreviated versions of words, we can say that they have got the rizz to discover it all. If you're a marketer trying to catch their eye, understanding their lingo is the foundation, no cap. This list isn’t just about slangs, it’s about connecting with the meme generation.

These 10 words will compel the next generation to look at the brand and not ‘ghost’ it.

1. It’s giving

This phrase is Gen Z’s way of describing what something reminds them of or the vibe it delivers. For example, if your ad features a confident woman in power heels, someone might say, “It’s giving boss energy.” It’s like saying, “This makes me feel or think of” As a brand, you can use it to highlight moods, aesthetics, themes depending on what vibe it gives. Market the product by saying, ‘it's giving luxury’, or ‘it's giving 90’s nostalgia’ to attract the target audience.

2. Vibe check

“Vibe check” means assessing the energy or mood of a person, place, or even a piece of content. If something feels off, it “fails the vibe check.” If it feels good, it “passes.” Gen Z uses it to instantly express whether they’re feeling something or not. For marketers, this is crucial. Your campaign, product shoot, or even Instagram caption needs to pass the vibe check. Make sure the mood matches your audience’s expectations, because Gen Z will call it out in seconds.

3. Hits different

When something “hits different,” it means it feels more emotional, more impactful, or more powerful than usual. Gen Z uses this when they’re moved by something, or when a familiar thing suddenly gives goosebumps. Example: “This song hits different at 2am.” As a marketer, you would want your storytelling, visuals, or brand to “hit different”, especially when paired with nostalgia, relationships, or seasonal timing. If your ad hits the audience in the heart at the right moment, you’ve won them.

4. No cap

“No cap” means ‘I’m being honest’ or ‘no lie’.” It’s a way of emphasizing the truth of a statement. Gen Z uses it casually like “This is the best thing I’ve ever bought, no cap.” As a brand, using “no cap” shows confidence in your product without sounding too flashy. Use it in meme-style captions, customer feedbacks, or influencer collabs. It feels real, trustworthy, and most importantly relatable to the Gen Z audience.

5. Main Character

Everyone wants to feel special, and Gen Z loves the idea of being the "main character" of their story. For marketers, this means making your audience feel seen and celebrated. Your campaigns should put them in the spotlight. Use storytelling that reflects their daily life, emotions, and dreams. Don’t just sell a product sell a feeling that they’re the hero of your brand journey. When they feel like the main character, they’ll remember your brand and keep coming back.

6. Slay

When something is doing really well or looks amazing, Gen Z says it “slays.” It’s a word full of praise, and it’s often used for outfits, confidence, or even a great idea. As a brand, your content, packaging, captions, or campaigns should make people say, “This slays!” It’s all about confidence, boldness, and aesthetic appeal. If your post, product, or promotion doesn’t slay, it’s probably going to be scrolled past.

7. Core

You’ve probably heard of “cottagecore” or “clean girl core.” Gen Z uses “core” to define an entire vibe or aesthetic. As a marketer, you can tap into this by aligning your campaigns with trending cores or even creating your own. Is your brand “comfortcore,” “chaoticcore,” or “minimalistcore”? It’s a fun, creative way to express what your brand stands for.

8. Delulu

“Delulu” is short for delusional, but Gen Z made it cute. It’s used when someone is dreaming big, hoping hard, which is almost impossible. Think of it like wishful thinking with a twist of humor. Brands can use this to their advantage by tapping into playful optimism. Show your audience it’s okay to dream crazy and big. Create ads that say: “Yes, be delulu. We believe in your wild dreams too.”

9. Ghost

To “ghost” someone means to suddenly disappear without saying anything, no texts, no replies, nothing. In dating, it’s brutal. In marketing, it’s worse. If your brand gets engagement and then disappears, Gen Z notices. They value connection and consistency. Always show up where they are, whether that’s Instagram, YouTube, or Discord. Don't be that brand that only posts once a month and never replies.

10. Rizz