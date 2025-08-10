Microsoft’s Puneet Chandok: Why leadership needs clarity, compassion and continuous learning

As artificial intelligence transforms industries at an unprecedented pace, leadership itself is undergoing a fundamental shift. No longer defined by having all the answers, today’s leaders must focus on creating environments where curiosity thrives and teams feel empowered to explore uncharted territory. Speaking to Storyboard18, Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, reflects on how his approach to leadership is evolving as the company doubles down on AI — and why adaptability, empathy and a growth mindset are becoming essential survival skills.

For Chandok, effective leadership in a time of rapid technological change is not about projecting certainty but about embracing the unknown. “It’s less about having all the answers and more about creating the right environment to ask questions and be honest when you don’t know,” he says.

He stays deeply connected to Microsoft’s product and engineering teams, learning from the ground up and integrating tools like Copilot into his daily workflow — whether drafting keynotes or reviewing partner feedback. This hands-on approach reinforces his belief that AI is not here to replace people but to amplify what makes us human.

Chandok likens skill-building to strengthening a muscle: it requires consistent effort, not passive observation. “You cannot get fit by watching others go to the gym,” he notes, drawing a parallel to the importance of investing in personal learning and showing up, even when the future feels uncertain.

At the heart of his leadership philosophy is a commitment to nurturing a culture that celebrates exploration, values empathy, and embraces continuous learning. In his view, these are not just desirable traits — they are critical survival skills in a world where change is accelerating.