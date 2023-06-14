All of 15, Chhota Bheem, an iconic brand, eyes a bigger global footprint

Chhota Bheem is not just a brave, strong and smart boy from the fictional town of Dholakpur but also an iconic brand. Created by Hyderabad’s Green Gold Animation and aired on Warner Bros’ Pogo, the show has also made it to Netflix in the recent past. Turning 15 this year with 559 episodes, 63 tele movies, 4 theatrical movies and seven global markets, Chhota Bheem is eyeing even bigger global plans. Green Gold Animation is trying to broaden its reach internationally with licensing partnerships in foreign markets.

Launching Chhota Bheem in 2008 was part of Pogo’s strategy to focus on Indian stories and characters in relatable settings.

The success of the show inspired other broadcasters to invest in Indian animation, creating a thriving ecosystem of not just shows like Motu Patlu, Gattu Battu and Inspector Chingum but also an extended ancillary industry of merchandising.

Localisation a key growth driver

As the Indian content market continues to grow and businesses tap into the growing affinity for vernacular languages to reach a wider audience, kid’s entertainment is also riding the same wave.

Chhota Bheem, which currently airs on Pogo in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi, is also doing the same.

“At Warner Bros. Discovery, localisation continues to be a key driver for kids' network channels,” said Uttam Pal Singh, Head of Kids Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.

While the aim is to foster inclusivity, the advent of digitisation and increasing TV penetration has opened more regional markets, and audiences are displaying a penchant for stories and characters that are indigenous and relatable, he said.

“It is also the prime driver that has boosted the series' viewership and this genre in recent years.”

The journey of brand Chhota Bheem

The kids' entertainment sector gets one of the most engaged audience pools, providing brands consistent exposure, emotional connection with viewers, and opportunities for cross-promotion and merchandising, according to Singh.

Chotta Bheem achieved brand recognition through a strategic focus on merchandising.

Chhota Bheem’s licensing and brand partnership journey started way back in 2010, with over 150 tie-ups over the years.

The brand's journey began with storybooks for young readers, paving the way for a wide range of merchandise. From colourful bags to trendy tshirts, every product carried the character's image, developing a strong recall among children and parents alike.

This holistic approach to merchandising played a vital role in establishing Chhota Bheem as a prominent brand.

“Our first foray into the merchandising market was through publishing. We saw an opportunity to share these wonderful stories through comics at book fairs. Amazed by the response, we expanded into figurines, soft toys, T-shirts, and then back-to-school items like bags, lunch boxes, etc,” said Rajiv Chilaka, founder and CEO, Green Gold Animation.

Additionally, to ensure a wide variety of offerings for customers, the brand has partnered with prominent offline and online merchants. This strategy helped in the overall expansion.

“To broaden its reach internationally, Green Gold is looking into licensing partnerships in foreign markets,” added Chilaka.

Talking of foreign markets, the brand reached a global audience by utilising digital platforms and distribution avenues.

“Our most recent spin-off of Chhota Bheem, Mighty Little Bheem, went live on Netflix in 2019 and is currently airing on Pogo. It is a non-dialogue, action-packed charming show about the adventures of a toddler Bheem. This show has gained popularity in North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil and Chile) and Western Europe (UK, France, Spain, and Germany) apart from many other countries,” Chilaka added.

Brand partnerships

Did you spot laddoo-shaped cereals at the super market and think of Chhota Bheem? That’s exactly how they wanted it to be.

Kellogg’s has been a partner of the brand Chhota Bheem for over eight years and continues to sell Chhota Bheem laddoo-shaped Chocos. They have also integrated their Coco character in a few special episodes and offer innovative freebies to consumers.

“We have worked with brands such as Kelloggs, ITC Jellimals, Godrej Goodknight, Parle-G, USHA fans, Cadbury, ITC Savlon, Asian Paints, Funskool, Patanjali Noodles, Kwality Walls, Camlin, Milton, Horlicks, Cello, Saregama, Havmor, ITC Classmate, Knorr, Pillsbury and Rasna to name some of our partners,” Chilaka said.

Green Gold’s first big successful partnership was with McDonald's in 2013 when it associated with the fast food brand for its movie Chhota Bheem Throne of Bali. Most of the McDonald's outlets were decorated with Chhota Bheem imagery, and toys and merchandise of the brands were given to kids.

It has also had in-film associations with brands. For instance, a partnership with Horlicks for its last release – Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka.

Trying new formats

Broadening its horizon, recently, Chhota Bheem launched the 'Big Picture', bringing to the table immersive storylines in a mini-series with longer story arcs. The launch also coincided with the 15-year completion of Chhota Bheem.