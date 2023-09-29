Amazon puts its $20.6 bn media account up for review

E-commerce company Amazon, which has been touted as one of the biggest advertisers in the world, has put its media account for review. The account, which is worth $20.6 bn, is reviewing its account at IPG's Initiative, who has been handling its mandate since 2017, states a media report.
Recently, the e-commerce company won its fight against the European Union (EU) tech rules which highlighted Amazon as a ‘very large online platform’ where it was necessary to provide access to the researchers and authorities to its ad repositories (a central location where one can find data stored and managed). This was in order to check how the ads were targeted.