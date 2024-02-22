comScore            

Apple introduces new first-party app - Apple Sports

The app, which is currently available in the US, UK and Canada, has been introduced for ‘speed and simplicity’, as it also comes with an ‘easy-to-use’ interface.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 2:36 PM
The users of Apple TV can switch to watching the live game with just a tap, and the favourites that have been selected can be synced with the Apple TV app and Apple News in order to offer relevant recommendations. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Tech giant Apple, on February 21, introduced a first-party app, Apple Sports, specifically meant to cater to avid sports fans. The app offers real-time scores and stats for various leagues and tournaments which include NBA, Premier League, MLS etc.

Apple has collaborated with a lot of live sports events over the years and has also introduced the MLS season pass for Apple TV+ users in select markets.


First Published on Feb 22, 2024 2:36 PM

