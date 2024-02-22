Apple introduces new first-party app - Apple Sports

Tech giant Apple, on February 21, introduced a first-party app, Apple Sports, specifically meant to cater to avid sports fans. The app offers real-time scores and stats for various leagues and tournaments which include NBA, Premier League, MLS etc.

The app, which is currently available in the US, UK and Canada, has been introduced for ‘speed and simplicity’, as it also comes with an ‘easy-to-use’ interface.

The users of Apple TV can switch to watching the live game with just a tap, and the favourites that have been selected can be synced with the Apple TV app and Apple News in order to offer relevant recommendations.