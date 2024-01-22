Apple achieves 74 percent growth in brand value: Reports

Apple's brand value growth this year increased by USD219 billion (74 percent) to USD517 billion, reclaiming its title as the world’s most valuable brand by a huge margin, as per Brand Finance research.

Even as iPhone volume share has largely plateaued, Apple's strategy of finding new markets, expanding its ecosystem, and encouraging upgrades to higher-value iPhones has been highly effective. Apple has maintained its position as the dominant player in the premium smartphone market, with 71 percent value share.

Brand Finance research found significant gain amongst brands that have heavily invested in AI, seeing NVIDIA (brand value up 163 percent to USD44.5 billion) become the world’s fastest-growing brand. Microsoft (brand value up 78 percent to USD340.4 billion) has also seen an impressive brand value increase, jumping up two spots to 2nd place.

A key supplier of chips in the AI space, NVIDIA is perceived as highly innovative while familiarity, consideration, and recommendation levels all increased year-on-year, according to Brand Finance research. The brand’s overall performance firmly positions NVIDIA as a front-runner in the AI chip market, demonstrating a successful balance between innovation and market adaptation.

Deutsche Telekom (brand value up 17 percent to USD73.3 billion) has claimed the title as the world's most valuable telecoms brand, surpassing Verizon (brand value up 6% to USD71.8 billion). Ranked 9th globally, Deutsche Telekom also leads as the most valuable European brand.

Deutsche Telekom’s customer momentum, driven by network strength, has boosted group service revenues, while successful fibre deployment in Europe, alongside 5G leadership in the US, have enhanced connectivity perceptions. Brand Finance research highlights Deutsche Telekom’s leadership in customer satisfaction metrics, driving a Brand Strength Index increase to 83/100. This consistent global brand delivery is reinforced by the introduction of Deutsche Telekom’s unified global claim, "connecting your world," completing its Global Brand Strategy with heightened international focus and customer perspective.