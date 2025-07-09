McAfee flags over 36,000 fake Amazon sites as Prime Day scams surge

India’s vibrant online shopping landscape is both a lucrative market for retailers and a hunting ground for scammers. As per 2025 Global Prime Day Scams Study by McAfee, 96% of Indians say they plan to shop online during Prime Day 2025, making it a major opportunity for both retailers and scammers. While 97% plan to take specific steps to stay safe while shopping online, 71% say they are more concerned about AI-generated scams during prime day or any other major retail event. That concern is precisely what scammers are exploiting, with AI making it easier than ever to create more sophisticated and convincing shopping scams.

McAfee Labs has identified over 36,000 fake Amazon websites and 75,000 Amazon impersonation texts designed to exploit the buzz of Prime Day sale and steal shoppers’ personal information and financial details.

Top scams this Prime Day include fake Amazon websites, deepfakes of influencers who appear to sell or endorse products and a surge in Amazon notification texts, from deliveries to refunds and tariff charges. Amazon impersonation text messages are designed with urgency to pressure people to click before they think.

“Indian shoppers, who embrace online deals and social platforms, are increasingly falling prey to scams driven by urgency and persuasion,” said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering, McAfee. “Prime Day is a time of excitement for Indian shoppers, but it has also become a prime target for scammers using AI to create hyper-personalized, convincing attacks that push people to click before they think. While many shoppers are taking precautions, the rise of AI-powered scams makes it more important than ever to stay vigilant.”

The study further identified that 39% of people say they or someone they know has seen or received a deepfake scam, involving deepfake content or a fake celebrity endorsement, during a major sale event like Prime Day. Alarmingly, among those affected, many reported losing more than INR 40,000 to such scams.

Additionally, 81% of consumers have reported receiving suspicious messages, including “limited-time deal” scams (48%), bogus delivery updates (31%) and fake discount codes or flash sale offers (28%). Younger shoppers, particularly those aged 18–24, are frequent targets, with fake Prime membership renewal reminders, and phishing texts exploiting their openness to deals. 33% of consumers say the fear of scams has stopped them from completing purchases, highlighting the urgent need for smarter protection tools during major sale events like Prime Day.

Scroll, Shop, Scammed!

96% of Indians say they shop online, especially for clothes and electronics. 7% say they do so almost daily, 21% a few times per week, 16% once a week, 33% two to three times per month, and 17% once a month or less.

While older adults (65+) tend to be more cautious, younger shoppers are far more likely to take risks on unfamiliar brands, especially on social media. 32% of 18 to 34 year-olds say they frequently see ads from unfamiliar retailers and are willing to buy from them if the deal looks good. Younger shoppers (18–24 and 25–34) report the highest scam exposure, with 17% and 13%, respectively, saying they've been scammed during Prime Day or other major sale events.

Interestingly, scam rates decline with age, bottoming out at just 5% among adults 65+, who are more cautious and reluctant to buy online.

One in five people (20%) who fell victim to an online scam during Prime Day or another major retail event did not tell anyone, largely due to feelings of embarrassment and psychological distress. This highlights that the risks of online scams extend beyond financial loss, impacting shoppers’ confidence and emotional well-being.

It’s not just what people buy, it’s how and when they shop. 93% of shoppers report encountering ads from unfamiliar retailers on social media during big sale events, emphasizing the growing need for caution and proactive protection. The impact of these concerns is reflected in the 27% of shoppers who say they plan to shop less during Prime Day 2025 due to fears of scams, as well as the 21% who are worried about the safety of their financial and personal data.