Apple trolled by netizens for using plastic at the 2023 Wonderlust Event

The event attendees were given cookies wrapped individually in clear plastic and that led to netizens calling out Apple and trolling the company.

By  Storyboard18Sep 19, 2023 11:34 AM
“Apple gave us cookies at the event. They were so good,” said YouTube star Nikias Molina on Twitter (now called X), and shared a picture of a cookie wrapped in plastic packaging. (Image by @NikiasMolina via Twitter)

Apple has been making an effort to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce plastic packaging. Even on its website, Apple says it is “committed to eliminating plastics in our packaging by 2025 and transitioning to recycled and renewable plastics in our products.”

At the 2023 Apple ‘Wonderlust’ Event, there was an ad film starring Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature, where Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook, talked about the many grand efforts to lessen its environmental impact.

The ad film shows an Apple employee informing Mother Nature that the tech company is in the process of eliminating all plastic from its packaging by the end of next year.

“Apple gave us cookies at the event. They were so good,” said YouTube star Nikias Molina on Twitter (now called X), and shared a picture of a cookie wrapped in plastic packaging. Ironically, the organisers of the Apple Event 2023 seemed to be oblivious of Apple’s “impressive” efforts. The event attendees were given cookies wrapped individually in clear plastic and that led to netizens calling out Apple and trolling the company.

First Published on Sep 19, 2023 10:40 AM

