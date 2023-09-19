Apple trolled by netizens for using plastic at the 2023 Wonderlust Event

Apple has been making an effort to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce plastic packaging. Even on its website, Apple says it is “committed to eliminating plastics in our packaging by 2025 and transitioning to recycled and renewable plastics in our products.”

At the 2023 Apple ‘Wonderlust’ Event, there was an ad film starring Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature, where Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook, talked about the many grand efforts to lessen its environmental impact.

The ad film shows an Apple employee informing Mother Nature that the tech company is in the process of eliminating all plastic from its packaging by the end of next year.

“Apple gave us cookies at the event. They were so good,” said YouTube star Nikias Molina on Twitter (now called X), and shared a picture of a cookie wrapped in plastic packaging. Ironically, the organisers of the Apple Event 2023 seemed to be oblivious of Apple’s “impressive” efforts. The event attendees were given cookies wrapped individually in clear plastic and that led to netizens calling out Apple and trolling the company.

Have a look.

Apple gave us cookies at the event.



They were so good.



🥹 pic.twitter.com/QaUXa9aLc7 — Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) September 16, 2023

That’s 100% carbon neutral biodegradable plastic with 80% similarity to the biodegradability of paper. Apple is on track to increase its biodegradability to a whopping 130% by the year 2025. That’s a 25% increase in the biodegradability of Apple cookie plastic wrap year after… — michael colon (@dagoatao) September 16, 2023