Atomberg Technologies becomes official partner of BCCI

Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer, Atomberg Technologies, said, “There is no comparison to the reach and credibility that any association with cricket brings to brands looking to scale up pan India. Atomberg with its revolutionary products have captured the imagination and love of consumers across the length and breadth of the country and built a 1000 cr ARR business in less than a decade. In the last couple of years, we have used the power of bilateral cricket by being broadcast sponsors for many marquee series. And looking at the excellent results in both brand and business metrics, this official partnership with BCCI was the next logical step for us. We hope the visibility offered by the sport and the association will go a long way in building brand awareness and brand love for Atomberg”.