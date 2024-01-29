Atomberg Technologies becomes official partner of BCCI

Madison Media Alpha and PMG enable Atomberg to become the Official Partner for BCCI
Atomberg Technologies has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The deal was consulted by Madison Media Alpha and Professional Management Group (PMG), which are part of Madison World.
The partnership between BCCI and Atomberg will begin in 2024 and will cover all major BCCI events until 2026, including domestic and international tournaments.
Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer, Atomberg Technologies, said, “There is no comparison to the reach and credibility that any association with cricket brings to brands looking to scale up pan India. Atomberg with its revolutionary products have captured the imagination and love of consumers across the length and breadth of the country and built a 1000 cr ARR business in less than a decade. In the last couple of years, we have used the power of bilateral cricket by being broadcast sponsors for many marquee series. And looking at the excellent results in both brand and business metrics, this official partnership with BCCI was the next logical step for us. We hope the visibility offered by the sport and the association will go a long way in building brand awareness and brand love for Atomberg”.
“At Madison, we firmly believe that association with cricket gives an unparallel reach and I strongly believe that Atomberg's association with cricket embarks on a journey to be one of the most prominent brands in the country. With Atomberg's association with BCCI events on ground, it signifies a great deal of prestige”, commented Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha.