Harvard University takes Trump administration to court over $2.6 billion in slashed research funds

Harvard University appeared in federal court on Monday in a pivotal legal shutdown with the U.S. government, seeking a overturn a $2.6 billion cut in research funding made under former President Donald Trump's administration, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The university alleges that the funding freeze and subsequent terminations were politically motivated, retaliatory, and an illegal attempt to interfere with academic freedom.

The case, now before U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, could reverse sweeping cuts that crippled hundreds of projects tied to Harvard's scientific and medical research.

A ruling in Harvard's favour could restore funding to programs focused on cancer treatment, veteran care, and national security, the report added.

“This case involves the Government’s efforts to use the withholding of federal funding as leverage to gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard,” the university stated in its court filings, as per reports. “The tradeoff put to Harvard and other universities is clear: Allow the Government to micromanage your academic institution or jeopardize the institution’s ability to pursue medical breakthroughs.”

At the center of the lawsuit is an April 11 letter from a federal antisemitism task force, which demanded sweeping changes to Harvard's admissions, hiring, and academic practices - ranging from mandatory viewpoint audits to a recalibration of faculty diversity. The letter cited concerns that the university had become a hub of left-wing ideology and had not adequately addressed antisemitic harassment, as per the report.

When Harvard rejected those demands, the Trump administration swiftly froze $2.2 billion in existing research grants, followed by a May announcement from Education Secretary Linda McMahon declaring the university ineligible for new federal grants. Soon after, agencies began terminating active research contracts, citing policy misalignment.

Harvard President Alan Garber responded by reaffirming the university's commitment to fighting antisemitism but warned against federal overreach, the report added.

Harvard, with an endowment of $53 billion - the largest in the nation - has attempted to self-fund parts of its research portfolio, but maintains it cannot fully offset the lost federal support.

The university argues the cuts are endangering research with real-world consequences, including projects related to national security and public health.

A separate but related lawsuit by the American Association of University Professors and its Harvard faculty chapter has been consolidated with Harvard's legal effort.

The Trump administration denies any retaliatory intent, asserting that the funding review was already underway before the April letter. In court documents, officials argued the government has broad authority to cancel grants if an institution's policies are inconsistent with national priorities, the report added.

The courtroom battle over research funding is just one aspect of the growing rift between Harvard and the federal government. The Trump administration also sought to block the university from hosting international students and floated the idea of stripping Harvard’s tax-exempt status.