Costco to set up its first tech hub in India, will employ around 1,000: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Costco Wholesale Corp is set to establish its first technology centre in India, choosing Hyderabad as the launchpad for its global tech and research operations, sources familiar with the development told Reuters.
The facility, branded as a Global Capability Centre (GCC), will initially employ around 1,000 professionals and is expected to scale up in the coming years.
Also Read: Publicis acquires Adopt, a brand building company at the center of sport, athletes and culture
The Hyderabad centre will support Costco's global teams in technology and research functions, marking a significant step in the company's digital expansion strategy.
While Costco has not yet issued an official statement, the move places the retail giant among a growing list of multinational corporations investing in India's thriving GCC landscape.
Previously seen as low-cost outsourcing hubs, GCCs have transformed into strategic units that drive innovation, finance, R&D, and business operations for their parent companies.
India is already home to over 1,600 GCCs, with Hyderabad and Bengaluru emerging as key hubs, the report added.
Notable names such as Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, Target, McDonald's, Heineken, and Vanguard Group have all set up similar operations across these cities.
According to a report by Nasscom and consulting firm Zinnov, India's GCC market, valued at $64.6 billion in FY24, is projected to grow between $99 billion and $105 billion by 2030, the report added. The expansion reflects global firms' growing reliance on India's talent pool to drive innovation, efficiency, and scalability.