Axis Bank and Publicis Worldwide India launch new 'Sirf Aapke Liye' ad campaign

Axis Bank and Publicis Worldwide India have unveiled its new campaign, Sirf Aapke Liye, which not only supports the launch of its new mobile-banking app ‘open by Axis Bank’, but also aims to reposition the bank as a digital-first organization.

The integrated campaign has been conceptualized by Publicis Worldwide India and will consist of five TV commercials and ten digital films, featuring a variety of stories for individuals from all walks of life. It will be rolled out across channels, including TV, print, OOH, and digital.

Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis Worldwide India, said, "This campaign marks an important juncture in the journey of Axis Bank. The brand is making a pivot to being a digital-first bank and the campaign is designed to communicate the same. When entrusted with this campaign, the strategy was to help Axis Bank make this transition while remaining true to its DNA and the legacy that it has created over the years. The campaign positions ‘open by Axis Bank’ app as a liberator that seeks to free customers from the everyday banking inefficiencies and transform banking into an effortless and enjoyable experience.” Anoop Manohar, chief marketing officer, Axis Bank said, "This is a significant milestone in Axis Bank's journey. As we continue to grow and adapt to the digital future, our core value of being 'Dil Se Open' will remain our guiding light, ensuring our offerings are both cutting-edge and rooted in the trust and familiarity our customers have come to expect.”

The films introduce the audiences to every day, relatable characters who find themselves in situations that are all too familiar - waiting in long queues, traveling great distances, and enduring tedious banking processes. However, as the stories unfold, it becomes evident that these individuals were not merely engaged in banking but pursuing their passions and joys.

“The communication focusses on positioning ‘open by Axis Bank’ as an app designed to live up to the bank’s promise of keeping the consumer at the centre of the banking experience. The communication embodies that and hence the title is ‘Sirf Aapke liye’. The campaign represents a significant step forward in the world of digital banking, making Axis Bank not just a financial institution but a partner in the pursuit of happiness and fulfilment,” added Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi, executive creative directors, Publicis Worldwide India.