comScore

Quantum Brief

BalleBaazi rebrands to SportsBaazi; introduces new campaign with Zaheer Khan

SportsBaazi also announced the launch of the “LIVE Mein Hai VIBE” campaign to introduce the “Watch and Play” category of skill games on its platform to elevate user engagement.

By  Storyboard18Sep 19, 2023 4:17 PM
BalleBaazi rebrands to SportsBaazi; introduces new campaign with Zaheer Khan
The ad films feature former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan.

BalleBaazi announced its rebranding to SportsBaazi to demonstrate its commitment towards revolutionizing the sports engagement landscape in India while continuing on rapid growth and expansion trajectory. Along with the unveiling of the new brand logo, SportsBaazi also announced the launch of the “LIVE Mein Hai VIBE” campaign to introduce the “Watch and Play” category of skill games on its platform to elevate user engagement.

The ad films feature former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan.

The company’s decision to rebrand and foray into the Watch and Play category of skill games is aimed at bringing engaging formats and innovative user experiences to redefine how fans experience and interact with sports.

Commenting on rebranding to SportsBaazi and the launch of the “Watch and Play” category, Saurabh Chopra, co-founder and chief executive officer at SportsBaazi, shared, “Our journey began with a simple yet powerful vision of making sports gaming fun while building a community of sports enthusiasts in the country. With SportsBaazi, and the introduction of our spectator engagement category, we are not just rebranding but reimagining and building the future of live sports gaming in India.”

“Our new identity and category will provide fans with a unique opportunity to come closer to the action and engage in real-time. This new avatar will bring millions of spectators in India across sporting categories to come closer," he added.


Tags
First Published on Sep 19, 2023 4:17 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

boAt withdraws sponsorship from Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh's upcoming Mumbai tour

boAt withdraws sponsorship from Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh's upcoming Mumbai tour

Quantum Brief

Lenovo releases short film with comedian Abish Mathew to raise awareness about millet economy

Lenovo releases short film with comedian Abish Mathew to raise awareness about millet economy

Quantum Brief

MIB asks TRAI to include giving TV distributors autonomy for bouquet pricing issue in consultation paper

MIB asks TRAI to include giving TV distributors autonomy for bouquet pricing issue in consultation paper

Quantum Brief

Wondrlab's WYP has won the creative mandate of Kapiva

Wondrlab's WYP has won the creative mandate of Kapiva

Quantum Brief

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi bags the integrated creative account of Dunkin’ India: Reports

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi bags the integrated creative account of Dunkin’ India: Reports

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola's Maaza launches premium segment with Mango Lassi in new campaign with Ananya Panday

Coca-Cola's Maaza launches premium segment with Mango Lassi in new campaign with Ananya Panday

Quantum Brief

If you wish to reach a younger, more tech-savvy, audience, it has to be through gaming and esports: Piyush Kumar

If you wish to reach a younger, more tech-savvy, audience, it has to be through gaming and esports: Piyush Kumar