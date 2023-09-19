BalleBaazi rebrands to SportsBaazi; introduces new campaign with Zaheer Khan

BalleBaazi announced its rebranding to SportsBaazi to demonstrate its commitment towards revolutionizing the sports engagement landscape in India while continuing on rapid growth and expansion trajectory. Along with the unveiling of the new brand logo, SportsBaazi also announced the launch of the “LIVE Mein Hai VIBE” campaign to introduce the “Watch and Play” category of skill games on its platform to elevate user engagement.

The ad films feature former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan.

The company’s decision to rebrand and foray into the Watch and Play category of skill games is aimed at bringing engaging formats and innovative user experiences to redefine how fans experience and interact with sports.

Commenting on rebranding to SportsBaazi and the launch of the “Watch and Play” category, Saurabh Chopra, co-founder and chief executive officer at SportsBaazi, shared, “Our journey began with a simple yet powerful vision of making sports gaming fun while building a community of sports enthusiasts in the country. With SportsBaazi, and the introduction of our spectator engagement category, we are not just rebranding but reimagining and building the future of live sports gaming in India.”