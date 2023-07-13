comScore

Baseline Ventures signs badminton duo Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly; secures sponsorship from Muthoot FinCorp 

This multi-year collaboration will have the duo sport the Muthoot FinCorp logo prominently on the front chest of their playing jerseys during all BWF International events.

By  Storyboard18Jul 13, 2023 2:29 PM
The remarkable duo, Treesa Jolly (left) & Gayathri Gopichand (right) have showcased their extraordinary skills by clinching one BWF title and winning medals at the Commonwealth Games, are climbing up the ladder in the world of badminton.

Baseline Ventures have secured the signing of the dynamic badminton doubles duo, Gayathri Gopichand, and Tressa Jolly, to its esteemed roster of athletes. The remarkable duo, who have showcased their extraordinary skills by clinching one BWF title and winning medals at the Commonwealth Games, are climbing up the ladder in the world of badminton.

Gayathri Gopichand, daughter of renowned Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, exhibits remarkable talent and promise in the sport. She has consistently demonstrated extraordinary skills on the court, impressing audiences with her prowess in national and international tournaments. Gopichand's explosive playing style and agility make her a formidable presence in doubles badminton.

Hailing from Kerala, Tressa Jolly brings an impressive blend of power and finesse to the court. Her exceptional reflexes and strategic approach have established her as a force to be reckoned with in the doubles category. Jolly's determination and impressive achievements have earned recognition worldwide.

Expressing their excitement upon signing with Baseline Ventures, the duo stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Baseline Ventures, a respected agency known for supporting and promoting talent. With their support, we are confident of reaching new heights in our badminton journey and making our mark on the international stage.” In addition, Baseline Ventures has secured a partnership for the duo with Muthoot FinCorp. This multi-year collaboration will have the duo sport the Muthoot FinCorp logo prominently on the front chest of their playing jerseys during all BWF International events.

Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “At Muthoot Fincorp, our unwavering commitment has been to empower individuals in their pursuit of surpassing obstacles and achieving their goals. We believe that sports have the remarkable ability to bring out the spirit of sportsmanship and passion, transcending barriers of socio-economic status, language, and culture. With our deep involvement in various sports, the Muthoot Pappachan Group has consistently recognized and embraced their transformative power. Our partnership with Gayathri and Tressa further strengthens our dedication to these core values”. Baseline Ventures, known for its expertise in talent management and commitment to developing athletes' careers, continues to solidify its position as a leading agency in the sports industry. The addition of Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly to their roster reinforces their dedication to promoting and nurturing exceptional talent in badminton.


