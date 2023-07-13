Baseline Ventures signs badminton duo Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly; secures sponsorship from Muthoot FinCorp 

Baseline Ventures have secured the signing of the dynamic badminton doubles duo, Gayathri Gopichand, and Tressa Jolly, to its esteemed roster of athletes. The remarkable duo, who have showcased their extraordinary skills by clinching one BWF title and winning medals at the Commonwealth Games, are climbing up the ladder in the world of badminton.

Gayathri Gopichand, daughter of renowned Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, exhibits remarkable talent and promise in the sport. She has consistently demonstrated extraordinary skills on the court, impressing audiences with her prowess in national and international tournaments. Gopichand's explosive playing style and agility make her a formidable presence in doubles badminton.

Hailing from Kerala, Tressa Jolly brings an impressive blend of power and finesse to the court. Her exceptional reflexes and strategic approach have established her as a force to be reckoned with in the doubles category. Jolly's determination and impressive achievements have earned recognition worldwide.

Expressing their excitement upon signing with Baseline Ventures, the duo stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Baseline Ventures, a respected agency known for supporting and promoting talent. With their support, we are confident of reaching new heights in our badminton journey and making our mark on the international stage.” In addition, Baseline Ventures has secured a partnership for the duo with Muthoot FinCorp. This multi-year collaboration will have the duo sport the Muthoot FinCorp logo prominently on the front chest of their playing jerseys during all BWF International events.