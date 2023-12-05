Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof, a TMRW brand, has entered into a long-term partnership with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will be the face of Bewakoof’s range of women’s collections spanning across t-shirts, shirts, hoodies, joggers and other fashion apparel & accessories. In a true-blue Bewakoof style the brand ambassador was picked through a social media poll conducted on Instagram.

The women's apparel market was projected to reach nearly $39 billion by 2025 in India, a significant increase from 2015 and significant growth potential. However, when it comes to high-quality casual wear, there are definite gaps to be plugged. Ethnic wear dominates the apparel market with men’s category taking a clear lead in casual wear. Prabhkiran Singh, Founder, Bewakoof, “Bewakoof specializes in creating fashion-forward apparel that scores high on the design quotient. This is our primary right to win in a highly competitive category. This and our capability of creating excellent product-market fit! We have done this with the men’s wear category and are all set to further strengthen it within the women’s casual and expression-wear category.

Our partnership with Rashmika Mandanna is crafted keeping this goal in mind. She is a lot more than just a face of the brand. Rashmika is a near perfect embodiment of the aspirational, conscientious, experimental brand image we want to create. Savvy, fashionable, effortless and endearing- she lends her ingenuity to co-create with us. The next 12 months are fraught with excitement for all of us at Bewakoof. Our aim is to take over our consumers’ hearts and wardrobes.”

Prashanth Aluru, CEO & Co-founder, TMRW said, “In line with our Founder-first ethos, we partnered with Prabhkiran and his team to identify the opportunity to scale Bewakoof with the Gen-Z and Millennial Women consumer with increasing demand for Expressive Wear that embodies various pop culture and fandom themes. With a goal to double down on the opportunity to solve for the new age Women consumer, we found the perfect partner in Rashmika Mandanna who has an immediate emotional connect with her audience with a trendy and fashionable style quotient that is contemporary and relatable. Together we are confident of setting new benchmarks for Women’s wardrobe choices”