Bisleri ropes in Deepika Padukone as its first global brand ambassador for #DrinkItUp

The ad film showcases Padukone grooving to a snappy and modern take on the iconic song ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’ while relishing the pure refreshment of the original beverage, 'water.'

By  Storyboard18Dec 21, 2023 12:51 PM
The campaign featuring Deepika Padukone is a take on hydration infusing excitement and fun.

Bisleri has roped Deepika Padukone as its first-ever global brand ambassador in the new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp. The campaign is a take on hydration infusing excitement and fun. The ad film showcases Padukone grooving to a snappy and modern take on the iconic song ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’ while relishing the pure refreshment of the original beverage, 'water.'

Deepika Padukone expressed her enthusiasm as the global ambassador of Bisleri, "I am delighted to be associated with a brand as iconic as Bisleri. I have always believed in the importance of hydration as a key step in our commitment to a healthy lifestyle and overall wellbeing and the Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign celebrates just that.”

Tushar Malhotra, head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, adds, “The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign is a significant step to contemporize the brand, increase brand love and have exciting conversations with our consumers.”

The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign has been shot by Nirvana Films and directed by ace director Prakash Verma while Bisleri’s association with Deepika Padukone was managed by Wavemaker and GroupM ESP.


