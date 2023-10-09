comScore

Biz Moves: Gozoop Hawk and Popkorn bag accounts

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

Oct 9, 2023
Data-driven customer experience agency, Gozoop Hawk bagged the digital customer service mandate for real estate brand Godrej Properties. (Representative Image: sippakorn yamkasikorn via Unsplash)

Gozoop Hawk and Godrej Properties

Data-driven customer experience agency, Gozoop Hawk, has bagged the digital customer service mandate for real estate brand Godrej Properties. The agency will collaborate with Godrej Properties to study the social media conversations. This will be followed by providing relevant solutions, strategic digital listening and reputation management services.

Popkorn and Code

Digital arm of V360 Group, Popkorn has been appointed as the digital creative agency of men’s grooming brand Code. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.


