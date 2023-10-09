Biz Moves: Gozoop Hawk and Popkorn bag accounts

Gozoop Hawk and Godrej Properties
Data-driven customer experience agency, Gozoop Hawk, has bagged the digital customer service mandate for real estate brand Godrej Properties. The agency will collaborate with Godrej Properties to study the social media conversations. This will be followed by providing relevant solutions, strategic digital listening and reputation management services.
Popkorn and Code
Digital arm of V360 Group, Popkorn has been appointed as the digital creative agency of men’s grooming brand Code. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.