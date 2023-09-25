Biz Moves: L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, Grapes, Zoo Media Network, Bang In The Middle and more

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and Dunkin’ India

Integrated agency, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has secured the integrated creative and digital mandate for Dunkin', a coffee and doughnut brand from Inspire International. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will be responsible for managing both the mainline and digital creatives of the brand.

Under this mandate, the agency will provide brand-building solutions and strategic launches for Dunkin'. While its digital arm, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, will oversee Dunkin's social media and digital content strategy.

Grapes and Siyaram’s

Integrated communications agency, Grapes has bagged the digital mandate for Siyaram’s, a textile manufacturing company. The mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch.

Grapes will be handling the brand’s end-to-end digital strategy and digital marketing needs, which will include both creative and media responsibilities. The agency will also be managing the brand’s owned media platforms like the brand’s website and social media platforms. This will be in addition to providing search engine optimisation (SEO) services.

Zoo Media and Goldmedal Electricals

Advertising and marketing agency Zoo Media Network has won the digital marketing mandate for Goldmedal Electricals. The mandate was won through a multi-agency pitch.

The mandate includes full-funnel creative and media services, which will be managed by Zoo Media Network’s flagship agency, FoxyMoron. Pollen, the influencer marketing agency of Zee Media Network, will curate influencer campaigns for the brand.

Bang in the Middle and Mother’s Recipe

New-age communication company Bang In The Middle has bagged the mainline creative mandate of Desai Foods’ Mother’s Recipe, a brand of pickles, condiment pastes, chutneys and papads.

The mandate spans across mainline advertising, below the line (BTL) and retail. Bang In The Middle will partner with Mother’s Recipe in expanding the share and footprint of the brand in India and across the globe.

WYP and Kapiva

Martech startup, Wondrlab's creative arm, WYP, has won the creative mandate for Kapiva, a global Ayurvedic D2C brand. WYP was chosen as Kapiva’s agency following a competitive multi-agency pitch.

Sociowash and Burger Singh

Integrated advertising agency Sociowash has secured the digital marketing mandate of Burger Singh, the homegrown burger chain in India.

As per the mandate, Sociowash will deliver solutions including creative, video production, influencer marketing, WhatsApp marketing and performance marketing.