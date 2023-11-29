BlastFromThePast: Well-known ad picks of DDB Tribal’s Purva Ummat

#BlastFromThePast is Storyboard18’s weekly column where we ask young creative professionals to pick old ads that they replay time and again, spots that give them writing inspiration, and commercials that never get old. This week Purva Ummat, group creative director, DDB Tribal gives her take on her favourite ads.

Read on.

Dhara Jalebi

It never really was just ‘Jalebi’ after this ad, was it? It became 'Jaaaleeebiii' and rightfully so. This ad is still a favourite with 90s kids and DDB continues to create ads for Dhara.

Feviqwik

After writing this ad and before approaching the client, Piyush Pandey asked his team to get him some water in a glass with a coin in it, a pencil and Feviqwik. So when that one person in the client meeting points out that Feviqwik doesn’t work underwater, Piyush can put a drop of Feviqwik on the back of the pencil, dip it in water to retrieve that coin and prove that Feviqwik does work underwater.

Cadbury Dairy Milk