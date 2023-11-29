comScore

Quantum Brief

#BlastFromThePast: Well-known ad picks of DDB Tribal’s Purva Ummat

For Purva Ummat, group creative director, DDB Tribal, ads like Dhara Jalebi, Feviqwik and Cadbury Dairy Milk stand among her favourites.

By  Storyboard18Nov 29, 2023 6:31 PM
This week Purva Ummat, group creative director, DDB Tribal gives her take on her favourite ads. (Stills from the ads)

#BlastFromThePast is Storyboard18’s weekly column where we ask young creative professionals to pick old ads that they replay time and again, spots that give them writing inspiration, and commercials that never get old. This week Purva Ummat, group creative director, DDB Tribal gives her take on her favourite ads.

Read on.

Dhara Jalebi

It never really was just ‘Jalebi’ after this ad, was it? It became 'Jaaaleeebiii' and rightfully so. This ad is still a favourite with 90s kids and DDB continues to create ads for Dhara.

Feviqwik

After writing this ad and before approaching the client, Piyush Pandey asked his team to get him some water in a glass with a coin in it, a pencil and Feviqwik. So when that one person in the client meeting points out that Feviqwik doesn’t work underwater, Piyush can put a drop of Feviqwik on the back of the pencil, dip it in water to retrieve that coin and prove that Feviqwik does work underwater.

Cadbury Dairy Milk

We all fell a little bit in love with Shimona Rashi as she danced her way to our hearts. With this commercial, Cadbury changed the perception that chocolates are only for kids.


Tags
First Published on Nov 29, 2023 6:31 PM

