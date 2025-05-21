Zydus Wellness unveils new corporate brand identity

ADVERTISEMENT
Zydus Wellness has unveiled its new corporate brand identity, marking a significant step forward in its ongoing transformation.
With consumers at its core, this refreshed identity highlights the company's dedication to combining scientific credibility with empathetic care to deliver wellness solutions that are trustworthy, inclusive, and future-oriented.
The new branding positions Zydus Wellness as an organization anchored in science, driven by compassion, and inspired by the communities it serves. Central to this identity is the promise of ‘us’, underscoring the company’s commitment to inclusive growth and meaningful engagement with all stakeholders.
The dual-toned palette of teal and purple encapsulates Zydus Wellness' belief that genuine wellness emerges at the intersection of scientific innovation and human connection.
The teal heart symbolizes science, trust, and clarity—pillars of the company’s product development strategy. Meanwhile, the purple heart signifies warmth, care, and inclusivity, celebrating the partnerships and communities integral to the brand’s journey. Combined, these colours and symbols create a powerful visual narrative, emphasizing the brand’s role in nurturing and energizing lives and communities.
Speaking at the launch, Tarun Arora, CEO & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness, said, “As the wellness landscape continues to evolve, the refreshed brand identity reaffirms our resolve to boldly embrace change, expand our science-backed product portfolio, and deepen our impact through digital wellness innovations and sustainable business practices. The transformation is not just visual, it reflects Zydus Wellness’ renewed focus on becoming a more inclusive, path-breaking, and consumer-first organization with one shared purpose.”
In FY25, Zydus Wellness reported consolidated Net Sales growth of 16.2%, reaching Rs 26,912 million. Net profit for the period (excluding exceptional items and one-time deferred tax assets) grew by 30.0% to Rs 3,410 million, while EBITDA rose 23.2% to Rs 3,797 million.