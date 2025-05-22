Global Ads Spotlight: How Heinz scored big with Swift sauce moment

In a year full of culture-jacking attempts, Heinz stood out by doing the unexpected: repackaging its 2019 Kranch sauce with a wink to Taylor Swift fandom and the internet’s obsession with sauce pairings.

It all started in September 2023, when Taylor Swift casually attended an NFL game with her rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce's mom. A blurry stadium photo of Swift with a chicken tender and two mystery dips - ketchup and “seemingly ranch” - became the tweet heard ‘round the world.

Brands scrambled for attention. Hidden Valley Ranch rebranded as Seemingly Ranch on X. The Empire State Building joined the party, lighting up red and white. But Heinz - already the official condiment supplier of Arrowhead Stadium - was perfectly positioned to go long.

Within 48 hours, Heinz and its agency Rethink Toronto dropped Seemingly Ranch (Heinz’s Version), a clever nod to Swift’s Taylor’s Version re-recordings. The mock-up label turned heads online, and the follow-up Instagram post made it clear: “It was seemingly ranch, but obviously it had to be Heinz.”

What followed was a lesson in nimble brand storytelling. Heinz gave away 100 limited-edition bottles of Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch through a hashtag-driven Instagram contest. They leaned hard into Swiftie-coded imagery - including a friendship bracelet spelling “Heinz” and football backdrops to keep fans engaged.

Outdoor took the stunt to new heights. Times Square billboards and New York subway ads declared, “New power couple” and “Goes together like chicken and football.” The pièce de résistance: a branded ad truck circling the MetLife Stadium when Swift turned up again for a Jets vs. Chiefs game.

And it worked. Really worked.

According to Rethink, the campaign racked up 6.1 billion earned impressions - the most in Heinz’s history. Online sentiment stayed overwhelmingly positive (99%). The result? A staggering $160 million in earned media and a jaw-dropping 52,987% ROI. Demand for Seemingly Ranch outpaced Heinz Ketchup by 5x and sold 320% faster than Kranch.

In a poetic twist, 63% of all media articles about the Swift-Kelce romance mentioned Heinz - a condiment brand, not a celebrity tabloid.