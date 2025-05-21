At Goafest 2025, a call to ‘Ignite’ the industry’s future

Prasanth Kumar, Chief Executive of GroupM South Asia, formally opened the 2025 edition of Goafest on May 21, calling on industry leaders to embrace creativity, collaboration and meaningful dialogue under this year’s theme, “Ignite.”

“Goafest is more than a festival, it’s a movement,” Kumar said during his keynote address. “It’s about the connections we forge, the ideas we ignite, and the inspiration we carry forward to redefine the future of the industry.”

This year’s festival, which organizers say is among the most expansive in its nearly two-decade history, features more than 60 speakers across 20 sessions, along with over 15 masterclasses and a suite of panel discussions. Topics range from marketing and artificial intelligence to data strategy and narrative craft.

Kumar highlighted that “Ignite” is not merely a thematic choice, but a directive, meant to push the boundaries of what marketing, technology and creativity can accomplish together.

Reflecting on the festival’s growth since its founding in 2006, Kumar credited industry pioneers for establishing Goafest as a cornerstone of India’s advertising calendar. Its evolution, he said, is a testament to shared vision, persistence and innovation across the sector.

Among this year’s highlights is an expanded speaker lineup that includes business executives, technology innovators, marketing leaders, entertainment figures and athletes. The festival also introduces the Goafest Village, a new experiential zone aimed at fostering immersive learning and cross-sector networking beyond traditional conference settings.

Organizers say the 2025 edition has been curated with an emphasis on inclusion, transformation and inter-industry collaboration. Industry bodies including the IAA, ISA, IBDF, and ASCI have contributed to shaping the event’s agenda.

Kumar also acknowledged the collective effort behind the festival’s production, citing the leadership of Rana Barua, Chairman of the Advertising Club of India, along with committee members Jai Talwar and Mohit Joshi. He expressed gratitude to principal sponsors Amazon and Xplay, as well as partners from media, technology and production sectors.

Beyond the boardroom, this year’s program extends into wellness and culture. The new “Advertising Plays” initiative introduces a sports and fitness component, while the popular “Advertising Rocks” music showcase returns, rounding out what organizers describe as a “360-degree industry experience.”