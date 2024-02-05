The Body Shop partners with Diana Penty to celebrate British Rose Range in a new digital film

For almost a decade, The Body Shop’s British Rose body care collection has been consumed by the Indian customers. It is vegan-certified and has floral fragrances. Through a recently launched campaign, Bollywood actress Diana Penty is seen to present the collection.
Sharing thoughts on the unveiling of the British Rose campaign, Ms. Harmeet Singh, VP, Product, Marketing & Digital, The Body Shop India said, “At The Body Shop we emphasise our nature-inspired iconic products as a daily ritual of self – love that helps oneself to become their best versions. We are delighted to announce Diana Penty's collaboration with The Body Shop for our exciting digital film showcasing the iconic British Rose range with 100 percent Vegan product formulations. The initiative aims to convey that love encompasses many experiences nurturing a sense of ease within oneself. With its versatile selection, our goal is to broaden our customer base, nurturing loyalty among existing patrons and reaching out to new audiences.”
Diana Penty shared her excitement about the campaign and quoted, “I am thrilled to be part of The Body Shop's latest campaign, with British Rose, a nature-inspired floral touch. This initiative aligns perfectly with my belief in promoting self-compassion and adopting one’s distinctive beauty. I'm glad to support a brand that prioritises both environmental responsibility and personal well-being. This beautiful collection is softly scented and infused with rose petals, rose essence, rosehip oil, you can literally smell like a blooming bouquet of roses!”.