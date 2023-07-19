comScore

Britannia Milk Bikis launches a region-specific ad campaign in multiple dialects

Milk Bikis’s latest campaign shines light on the multiple sub-cultures within neighbourhoods and districts.

Jul 19, 2023
here are multiple 15 second spots, each in a different Tamil Naidu dialect, micro-catering to each region.

Britannia Milk Bikis has launched ‘Anaivarukkum, a region-specific campaign, that celebrates Tamil Nadu’s rich linguistic diversity and regional pride. The set of commercials has been created and conceptualised by creative agency Talented.

Anaivarukkum, meaning 'for everyone', celebrates the rich plurality of dialects within the state. Each region within Tamil Nadu has its own distinctive heritage, captivating beauty, revered icons, and unique spoken dialects. Milk Bikis’s latest campaign shines light on the multiple sub-cultures within neighbourhoods and districts.

There are multiple 15 second spots, each in a different Tamil Naidu dialect, micro-catering to each region. From Coimbatore to Madurai, Karaikudi to Toothukudi, Chennai to Erode and many others.

The campaign will also feature billboards and newspaper ads, each of which is a tribute customised to that location.

Commenting on the campaign, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited said that “Milk Bikis is loved all over Tamil Nadu, 1 in 5 biscuits bought in TN is a Milk Bikis and over a third of the households in the state consume the biscuits every month. With a bond as special as this, Anaivarukkum is a humble tribute to the state, the various beautiful dialects spoken across the state, rituals, its destinations and pop-culture”.

PG Aditya, founder of the creative agency, Talented said, This campaign was led by two of my colleagues at Talented - Balaji and Samyu, who are both from TN. No better team to helm this. “Through this 60-part TN tribute series, we’re showing our gratitude to the state while shining light on sub-cultures within neighbourhoods and districts that have a separate fanbase. We’ve curated a series of customised writing for each Tamil dialect across regions within the state. Milk Bikis’ potential to have a deep, highly-engaged relationship through hyper-localised creative work across TN is immense. And we’re just getting started!” –  


