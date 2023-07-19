Britannia Milk Bikis launches a region-specific ad campaign in multiple dialects

Britannia Milk Bikis has launched ‘Anaivarukkum, a region-specific campaign, that celebrates Tamil Nadu’s rich linguistic diversity and regional pride. The set of commercials has been created and conceptualised by creative agency Talented.

Anaivarukkum, meaning 'for everyone', celebrates the rich plurality of dialects within the state. Each region within Tamil Nadu has its own distinctive heritage, captivating beauty, revered icons, and unique spoken dialects. Milk Bikis’s latest campaign shines light on the multiple sub-cultures within neighbourhoods and districts.

There are multiple 15 second spots, each in a different Tamil Naidu dialect, micro-catering to each region. From Coimbatore to Madurai, Karaikudi to Toothukudi, Chennai to Erode and many others.

The campaign will also feature billboards and newspaper ads, each of which is a tribute customised to that location.

Commenting on the campaign, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited said that “Milk Bikis is loved all over Tamil Nadu, 1 in 5 biscuits bought in TN is a Milk Bikis and over a third of the households in the state consume the biscuits every month. With a bond as special as this, Anaivarukkum is a humble tribute to the state, the various beautiful dialects spoken across the state, rituals, its destinations and pop-culture”.