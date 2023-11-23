Britannia rolls out a new campaign featuring Ravi Shastri

Britannia introduced another campaign with cricketer Ravi Shastri. Britannia 50-50 Golmaal presents an approach that allows users to engage with Shastri during the ongoing cricket season and receive 'Golmaal' advice through personalized video responses.

In collaboration with Mindshare India, Britannia brings together India’s passion for the sport with Shastri’s expertise offering witty and amusing responses to fans’ questions.

Britannia has consistently harnessed the power of AI to create exceptional consumer experiences. On World Biscuit Day, Britannia embarked on a journey to transport audiences in the magical world of Britannia biscuits with the power of Generative AI and design to bring to life a fantasy land filled with Jim Jams, Bourbons, and other Britannia biscuits. In a similar vein, on Independence Day, Britannia launched the '1947% More History' campaign.

The new Golmaal AI chatbot campaign also distinguishes itself through its unique capability to generate fully AI-powered text-to-video responses of Ravi Shastri for user queries. This campaign represents a significant milestone in Indian advertising, as it seamlessly combines ChatGPT4 with a Text-to-Video engine, marking a novel approach where a consumer-facing marketing campaign provides AI-powered video responses from a celebrity for the first time. The campaign's innovative team delicately crafted and trained a digital avatar of Ravi Shastri, allowing it to create automated videos based on text input, complete with voice and facial expression modulation offering a fun and personalized way for consumers to connect with the digital avatar of Ravi Shastri.

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer of Britannia said, “Britannia’s commitment is to embrace new horizons and provide valuable experiences that resonate deeply with our audience. A mission that has been exemplified through our integration of AI across diverse campaigns, ensuring that consumers continue to enjoy innovative and unforgettable experiences. Bringing alive this vision of innovative user engagement, we are thrilled to launch Britannia 50-50 AI Chatbot. Britannia's profound connection with cricket and its rich history is woven into the fabric of our brand. This campaign is a celebration of our enduring dedication to the sport that unites the nation. This endeavor made possible through our strategic partnership with Mindshare India and the pioneering integration of AI technology, marks a remarkable journey towards forging an entirely novel connection with our valued consumers.

He further added, ‘The involvement of the legendary cricket icon, Ravi Shastri, in Britannia 50-50 Golmaal adds an exhilarating dimension to the campaign. Ravi Shastri's digital avatar, powered by AI, allows us to seamlessly engage with our consumers, offering them insights and entertainment in a manner previously unexplored. We hope to continue exploring the transformative power of AI across all our campaigns.”