Brooke Bond Red Label & Ogilvy launch new ad campaign on World Social Media Day

The ad film spotlights everyday slice-of-life moments that bring together people from all walks of life over a cup of tea, making it the ‘original’ social network.

By  Storyboard18Jun 30, 2023 1:18 PM
Stills from the ad

On the occasion of World Social Media Day, Brooke Bond Red Label, along with their creative agency- Ogilvy, have launched an ad film called Red Label- India’s favourite Social Network.

The film draws a parallel between social media lingo such as likes, shares, friend requests, reposts & trends with everyday moments across India, positioning a cup of Red Label tea as an enabler to bring people together. While the world celebrates Social Media Day while being glued to their favourite social media apps, the film reminds people that a cup of tea is India’s original social network, enabling conversations forever. The film is a montage of everyday moments from across the country with tea at the center of bringing people together.

Talking about the campaign, Shiva Krishnamurthy, vice president, food and beverages, Unilever South Asia said, “Tea is India's favourite Social Network. While this is obvious in hindsight, it is a refreshing way to pay tribute to India's favourite drink. It is only befitting that India’s no. 1 tea brand, Brooke Bond Red Label does this. With its characteristic warmth, Brooke Bond Red Label brings out the uncanny applicability of social media terms to a cup of tea. We are excited to launch this campaign on World Social Media Day and hope that it resonates with all Indian chai lovers.”

Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmarkar, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India added, “This campaign is thirteen years old! Our strategy partner Prem had shared this insight with us, back in 2010. Even today, it is super relevant. That is the power of this insight but that is also the power of tea. A simple but well-made cup of tea is the glue our country bonds over. Friends are made, friendships are rekindled and this tea time, is truly a time for togetherness. We love the way our director, Nobin Datta, has captured this. We hope the country loves it as much we do.”


First Published on Jun 30, 2023 1:18 PM

