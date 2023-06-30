Brooke Bond Red Label & Ogilvy launch new ad campaign on World Social Media Day

On the occasion of World Social Media Day, Brooke Bond Red Label, along with their creative agency- Ogilvy, have launched an ad film called Red Label- India’s favourite Social Network.

The film draws a parallel between social media lingo such as likes, shares, friend requests, reposts & trends with everyday moments across India, positioning a cup of Red Label tea as an enabler to bring people together. While the world celebrates Social Media Day while being glued to their favourite social media apps, the film reminds people that a cup of tea is India’s original social network, enabling conversations forever. The film is a montage of everyday moments from across the country with tea at the center of bringing people together.

Talking about the campaign, Shiva Krishnamurthy, vice president, food and beverages, Unilever South Asia said, “Tea is India's favourite Social Network. While this is obvious in hindsight, it is a refreshing way to pay tribute to India's favourite drink. It is only befitting that India’s no. 1 tea brand, Brooke Bond Red Label does this. With its characteristic warmth, Brooke Bond Red Label brings out the uncanny applicability of social media terms to a cup of tea. We are excited to launch this campaign on World Social Media Day and hope that it resonates with all Indian chai lovers.”