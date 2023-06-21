Cannes Lions 2023: FCB India wins Gold Lion in Industry Craft

India has finally opened its Cannes Lions 2023 account with 6 Lions in its kitty. FCB India has picked Gold Lion in Industry Craft for Stir Magazine’s ‘Untangling the Politics of Hair’ campaign.

Industry Craft Lions is category that celebrates creative artistry, talent and skill that’s required to deliver beautifully executed solutions and bring creative ideas to life. Campaigns recognised in Industry Craft Lions are expected to demonstrate the highest levels of expertise and vision in the application of creative techniques.

FCB India’s chief creative officer Swati Bhattacharya and leading contemporary photographer and former adman Rohit Chawla worked together on ‘Untangling the Politics of Hair’, an art exhibit to highlight the age-old patriarchy observed in various cultures across the globe. The film and installations were displayed at India Art Fair, Delhi. It showcased the cutting of hair as an act of rebellion against those who seek to control a woman’s agency by controlling her hair. The song of the film has been composed by Aanon H Siddiqua, a London-based Bangladeshi musician and performing artist.

FCB Kinnect picked a Silver for SOS Children’s Villages’ ‘Chatpat’ campaign in Entertainment Lions. The purpose-led communication featured Chatpat, that the organisation calls India’s first brand ambassador created to assist the childcare NGO in raising awareness and funds for the homeless and destitute.

FCB Interface was awarded a Silver for Navneet’s ‘TR for Teacher’ campaign in Entertainment Lions too. The piece was rolled to celebrate Teacher’s Day by honouring them with the title of Tr before their names.

Leo Burnett India won a Silver in Entertainment for Sport Lions for Airtel’s ‘175 Replayed’ campaign. The telecom major recreated the in-stadium experience of Kapil Dev's famous 175 not out innings against Zimbabwe at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

DDB Mudra got Bronze Lion in the Entertainment for Gaming category. The agency won for its ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign for Battleground Mobile India. Battlegrounds Mobile India used the iconic sounds of BGMI as a metaphor for excessive gaming; it was shown by the protagonist mimicking the sounds orally.