CNBC-TV18 celebrates embarking on a quarter century of excellence

CNBC-TV18, the No. 1 English Business News brand, proudly enters its 25th year with a legacy defined by excellence and innovation. In an era where industry dynamics constantly shift, CNBC-TV18 has defined the business news genre in this country and remained at the numero uno position. Led by a stellar team of business journalists, including Shereen Bhan, Latha Venkatesh, Anuj Singhal, Prashant Nair, and Sonia Shenoy, CNBC-TV18's comprehensive coverage remains unrivalled. The channel stands as the preferred choice for market experts, corporate leaders, influencers, investors, and policymakers seeking in-depth insights into finance, business, economy, and more. The channel's commitment to quality reporting has solidified its position as the go-to source for reliable, incisive, and timely information.

CNBC TV-18 's prime-time shows Bazaar, Closing Bell, and India Business Hour have informed and educated viewers day after day and night after night.

As a purpose-driven brand, CNBC-TV18 has driven impactful initiatives, and been the thought leader for over two decades. It created the world longest running show on start-ups and entrepreneurship, the award-winning Young Turks, 22 years ago. It gave India its first dedicated auto show, Overdrive, its first A&M show, Storyboard, a dedicated show on Pharma & Healthcare, the Medicine Box, a show on all things tech, Tech At Work, the award-winning Mad About markets, a show that captures all things trending before they become the trend and so much more.

More recently CNBC-TV18 launched Future.Female.Forward,- The Women's Collective a campaign championing gender parity in the workplace. Also the marquee India Business Leader Awards' celebrated its 19th edition by honoring exemplary leaders from the field of business, sports, and entertainment demonstrating our commitment to pursue and recognize excellence.

The foray of the brand into the digital world has been recent but delivered on its DNA with over 65 million* viewers across the social media platforms and YouTube channel.

The website CNBCTV18.com ensures the brand stays engaged with the audience -on TV, online, and on the move.

Reflecting on the remarkable journey of the brand, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, remarked, "Our milestone signifies the relentless pursuit of quality, a vision for the future, unswerving consistency, and a commitment to credibility. Our accountability stems from a firm dedication to our audience, and innovation remains our guiding light for embracing change."

As a multi-platform brand with a stronghold on both TV and Digital, CNBC-TV18 continues to evolve, adapting to the dynamic business world. The commitment to providing viewers with the news, analysis, and insights needed to navigate the complexities of today's global economy remains unwavering.