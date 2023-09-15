Coca-Cola adds AI flavour to its marketing and new products

American beverage giant, Coca-Cola, launched a new flavour co-created by artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s calling it the soda “from the future”. Coca-Cola Y3000 was created using AI to determine its the flavour and packaging.

According to a CNBC report, researchers at Coca-Cola collected key flavor preferences and trends to understand what consumers imagine and think the future tastes like. Then, that information was crunched by Coke’s artificial intelligence system to help develop flavor profiles and pairings.

The launch of Coca-Cola Y3000 is coupled with a limited edition capsule collection which has been developed with luxury streetwear brand Ambush. The brand has collaborated with fashion brand Highsnobiety.