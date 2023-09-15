comScore

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola adds AI flavour to its marketing and new products

The beverage giant, recently, introduced a limited edition Coca-Cola Y3000 using artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the flavour and packaging.

By  Storyboard18Sep 15, 2023 10:31 AM
Coca-Cola adds AI flavour to its marketing and new products
According to a CNBC report, researchers at Coca-Cola collected key flavor preferences and trends to understand what consumers imagine and think the future tastes like. Then, that information was crunched by Coke’s artificial intelligence system to help develop flavor profiles and pairings. (Image source: Coca-Cola)

American beverage giant, Coca-Cola, launched a new flavour co-created by artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s calling it the soda “from the future”. Coca-Cola Y3000 was created using AI to determine its the flavour and packaging.

According to a CNBC report, researchers at Coca-Cola collected key flavor preferences and trends to understand what consumers imagine and think the future tastes like. Then, that information was crunched by Coke’s artificial intelligence system to help develop flavor profiles and pairings.

The launch of Coca-Cola Y3000 is coupled with a limited edition capsule collection which has been developed with luxury streetwear brand Ambush. The brand has collaborated with fashion brand Highsnobiety.

Recently, beverage brand Coca-Cola invited Highsnobiety to its ‘Real Magic Creative Academy’. The brand teams of both the companies got together to discuss about the use of AI within fashion spaces. 16 artists are commissioned to create pieces inspired by the iconic bubbly beverage and Highsnobiety’s signature Neu York pop-up experience for NYFW.


Tags
First Published on Sep 15, 2023 10:24 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting asks BARC to share 'Respondent Level Data' with broadcasters

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting asks BARC to share 'Respondent Level Data' with broadcasters

Quantum Brief

IKEA ropes in McCann for handling its global branding

IKEA ropes in McCann for handling its global branding

Quantum Brief

MIB to introduce new bill to regulate OTT platforms and DTH services

MIB to introduce new bill to regulate OTT platforms and DTH services

Quantum Brief

Sara Ali Khan brings a quirky Indianness which is so Kurkure: PepsiCo’s Aastha Bhasin

Sara Ali Khan brings a quirky Indianness which is so Kurkure: PepsiCo’s Aastha Bhasin

Quantum Brief

Sony Sports Network launches new ad campiagn ahead of 19th Asian Games

Sony Sports Network launches new ad campiagn ahead of 19th Asian Games

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony Merger Case: After IDBI Bank, now Axis moves NCLAT against Zee

Zee-Sony Merger Case: After IDBI Bank, now Axis moves NCLAT against Zee

Quantum Brief

MobiKwik partners with Manoj Bajpayee for campaign on credit card bill payment solutions

MobiKwik partners with Manoj Bajpayee for campaign on credit card bill payment solutions