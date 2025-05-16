            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • parag-milk-foods-appoints-subhodeep-roy-as-chief-business-officer-66168

Parag Milk Foods appoints Subhodeep Roy as Chief Business Officer

Roy brings a wealth of knowledge from his stints at industry giants like Britannia, Cadbury, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer Products and most recently, Dabur India Ltd.

By  Storyboard18May 16, 2025 11:04 AM
Parag Milk Foods appoints Subhodeep Roy as Chief Business Officer
Roy will be spearheading revenue strategy and business growth, driving execution excellence and category growths.

Parag Milk Foods has appointed Subhodeep Roy as Chief Business Officer. In the new role, Roy will be spearheading revenue strategy and business growth, driving execution excellence and category growths.

A seasoned leader with over 18 years of experience in the FMCG space, Roy brings a wealth of knowledge from his stints at industry giants like Britannia, Cadbury, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer Products and most recently, Dabur India Ltd.

With deep expertise across trade ecosystems and channels, he has consistently championed channel development and customer-centric growth strategies throughout his career. He is deeply aligned with Parag’s vision of delivering quality nutrition to every Indian household. His guiding mantra of People, Process, Profit resonates strongly with our culture of innovation and excellence.

“We are delighted to welcome Subhodeep to the Parag family. His entrepreneurial mindset and deep understanding of trade and business dynamics will play a pivotal role as we scale up and deepen our market reach,” said Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods.

Subhodeep Roy is a firm believer in coaching-led leadership, empowering frontline managers to drive innovation and performance on the ground.

Read More: Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan to lead business across India and Southeast Asia

Read More: Platinum Guild International strengthens leadership; names Vaishali Banerjee & Pallavi Sharma in new roles

Read More: Glance appoints Aashish Benjamin Oommen as Global Head of Brand & Consumer Marketing


Tags
First Published on May 16, 2025 11:04 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Virat Kohli's CBSE class 10 marksheet goes viral; check his highest and lowest scores

Virat Kohli's CBSE class 10 marksheet goes viral; check his highest and lowest scores

Brand Makers

TCS strengthens leadership team; appoints Aarthi Subramanian and Mangesh Sathe in new roles

TCS strengthens leadership team; appoints Aarthi Subramanian and Mangesh Sathe in new roles

Brand Makers

Godfrey Phillips' cigarette and tobacco revenue jumps 38.4% to Rs 6,689 crore in FY25

Godfrey Phillips' cigarette and tobacco revenue jumps 38.4% to Rs 6,689 crore in FY25

Brand Makers

Why brands are bringing influencer marketing in-house

Why brands are bringing influencer marketing in-house

Brand Makers

Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan to lead business across India and Southeast Asia

Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan to lead business across India and Southeast Asia

Brand Makers

Domino's India reports 31.5% rise in profit to Rs 50 crore in Q4 FY25

Domino's India reports 31.5% rise in profit to Rs 50 crore in Q4 FY25

Brand Makers

Platinum Guild International strengthens leadership; names Vaishali Banerjee & Pallavi Sharma in new roles

Platinum Guild International strengthens leadership; names Vaishali Banerjee & Pallavi Sharma in new roles