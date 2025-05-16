Parag Milk Foods appoints Subhodeep Roy as Chief Business Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Parag Milk Foods has appointed Subhodeep Roy as Chief Business Officer. In the new role, Roy will be spearheading revenue strategy and business growth, driving execution excellence and category growths.
A seasoned leader with over 18 years of experience in the FMCG space, Roy brings a wealth of knowledge from his stints at industry giants like Britannia, Cadbury, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer Products and most recently, Dabur India Ltd.
With deep expertise across trade ecosystems and channels, he has consistently championed channel development and customer-centric growth strategies throughout his career. He is deeply aligned with Parag’s vision of delivering quality nutrition to every Indian household. His guiding mantra of People, Process, Profit resonates strongly with our culture of innovation and excellence.
“We are delighted to welcome Subhodeep to the Parag family. His entrepreneurial mindset and deep understanding of trade and business dynamics will play a pivotal role as we scale up and deepen our market reach,” said Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods.
Subhodeep Roy is a firm believer in coaching-led leadership, empowering frontline managers to drive innovation and performance on the ground.
