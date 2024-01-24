Coca-Cola's 'New Guy' ad is a great entrant to portfolio marketing

Coca-Cola has created a new advertising campaign, ”New Guy," which highlights seven of the company's classic products, to make the brand more relatable through storytelling.

The "New Guy" ad is directed by Christopher Storer, the creator of the popular TV series "The Bear.” He was inspired by a season two episode about a lively family gathering. This cinematic story takes place amid a frenzy yet heartwarming game-day party, introducing the viewers to a bunch of people with different personalities, each with their own Coca-Cola. The ad showcases seven of its famous products, Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Smart Water, and Honest Juice. The advertisement is more than just a product presentation; it also tells a story about the significance of family bonds. This shift to portfolio advertising represents a deviation from Coca-Cola's traditional single-product focus, as well as a strategic drive to extend its appeal to the masses.

The campaign is not limited to television; it is an overall approach. Coca-Cola appears as a proud sponsor of numerous themes in out-of-home creative aspects. This multi-platform strategy demonstrates Coca-Cola's dedication to connecting with customers on various levels, beyond traditional advertising.