Colors Bangla announces partnership with Videocon D2H

Colors Bangla Cinema has announced its partnership with Videocon D2H, a player in the DTH space.

Experiencing record-breaking growth in fiscal 2024, the channel's popularity surged among Videocon D2H subscribers, reaffirming its widespread appeal. This strategic alliance reinforces its position as a premier destination for Bengali cinema enthusiasts while addressing the evolving preferences of today's viewers.

Vivek Modi, Business Head, Colors Bangla and Colors Bangla Cinema said "We are thrilled to join forces with Videocon D2H to expand our reach and serve a wider audience base. It is our constant endeavour to ensure that all enthusiasts of Bangla cinema have access to Colors Bangla Cinema and this partnership strengthens that commitment.”

Mr. Sukhpreet Singh- Corporate Head Marketing- DishTV, D2H, and Watcho said, “This partnership marks an exciting inclusion in our commitment to deliver compelling content to our viewers. Bangla subscribers are key to our plans and a critical segment for us. The addition of Colors Bangla Cinema showcases the diversity in our entertainment bouquet. Together, we look forward to enrich the viewing choices for our subscribers not only in that region but also widening our reach to Bangla viewers pan India. Dish TV India with its DTH brands D2H and DishTV is determined to remain at the forefront of delivering high-quality programming.”