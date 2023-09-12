Dabur’s Gaurav Burman acquires strategic stake in health start-up Mitsua

Gaurav Burman, a member of the Burman family and director of Dabur International, has acquired a strategic 7.5 percent stake in healthcare start-up Mitsu. Mitsu is a mental health tech start-up offering scientific self-therapy program for eight weeks that helps individuals with anxiety or depression build skills.

"I am delighted to be a part of this healthcare revolution called Mitsu. Mental Health is an extremely important issue and affects most of us at some stage in our lives. Mitsu has developed a science-based approach to helping those who feel anxious or depressed in a novel, confidential, and affordable manner. I have been a firm believer in Mitsu from the very beginning, as early as its concept stage. This investment is part of my mission to invest in companies that are shaping the future of healthcare through innovative and people-centered solutions. I am confident that Mitsu will continue to take this fast-growing business to even greater heights,” said Burman, who has now joined the board of Mitsu.

The app, Mitsu.care was launched in May 2023 on both iOS and Android platforms. These skills are drawn from evidence-based approaches such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT).

The company also has as angel investors including Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj Singh (founders of DMI Finance) and Harpreet Singh Grover (who founded and exited CoCubes).

“We are thrilled to welcome Gaurav Burman as an investor in Mitsu. His support and guidance will help us move ahead with our strategy to create an accessible, convenient, and scalable solution for mental healthcare that can benefit over 40% of the adult population,” said Mitsu founder Amit Singh.

Users spend between 25-30 minutes every week on the Mitsu.care app, by logging in 2-3 times in a week. A typical day’s work involves self-reflection, learning concepts from videos guided by Mitsu’s chief clinical psychologist, and practicing therapeutic skills in related activities. Users can work on the app any time in a day at their convenience, which makes it easy to fit it into busy schedules.

Users get continuous support from Mitsu’s in-house therapists via the in-app chat feature. This means help is quick and timely, and there is no need to schedule and wait for the next appointment. The program is available at one-third the cost of in-person therapy, thus making it affordable and accessible to people including students.