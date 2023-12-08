Denim brand Lee appoints Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador; launches campaign “Lee: Home of the Real Denim”

Lee has onboarded Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador in India. It has also launched a new brand campaign titled “Lee: Home of the Real Denim” that aims to enhance Lee's reputation as the preferred denim brand for young audience.

Ever since 1889, Lee, the denim brand, has always stood for its pioneering spirit and innovation, such as the world’s first-ever zip fly jeans – 101Z in 1927, iconic ‘Hair-on-hide’ leather label and ‘Lazy S’ back pocket stitching.

The campaign focuses on holistic and self-deprecating humour with stylish, fun and modern women in the forefront. Khan making an entrance embodying fashion police and donning the ever-so-easy and comfortable denims from Lee makes the audience question their fashion choices and make a mental note to switch over to Lee. Khan, with her magnetic presence, brings the films the required flavour and attitude.

Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer, ace turtle said, “We are delighted to have Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador of Lee in India. Sara embodies the spirit of Lee with her authenticity and flair. Lee’s legacy extends to over a century combining the heritage of denim with the contemporary ethos of embracing one’s true self. We are confident that the campaign will help to build on Lee®’s brand equity and help us drive more customers to our retail stores and online channels. We aim to significantly grow Lee®’s business in India by the end of the current fiscal year.”