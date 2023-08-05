comScore

Elon Musk tweeted or Xed: Interest in ad rev share by content creators has far exceeded our expectations, so will take a few more days to process.

By  Storyboard18Aug 5, 2023 3:15 PM
Elon Musk's X can't pay Blue subscribers their ad revenue-share on time
Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter has been marred by controversies and challenges since it began with his $44 billion acquisition of the platform. Mass layoffs, upending programs and policies, lawsuits by former employees, employees "ghosted" and not paid severance packages, a shocking rebranding exercise that killed the Blue Bird and birthed X.

Billionaire Elon Musk's X, the micro-blogging platform previously known as Twitter, is in the news for not being able to make some promised payouts on time, according to a Verge report.

The report cites the X Support account which says that because its “Ads Revenue Sharing” program is so popular, “We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and aim to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible.”

The full X Support update on August 4 reads: The volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations. We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31st. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!"

What is X's Ad Revenue Sharing program?

Ads revenue sharing lets you share revenue from verified user's organic impressions of ads displayed in replies to content you post on X. This is part of X's effort to help people earn a living directly on X.

Creators will be able to set up Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently.

Ads Revenue Sharing will be available globally to creators who meet X's eligibility requirements.

What makes one eligible for the program?

To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing a user must: Be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organizations; Have at least 15M organic impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months; Have at least 500 followers.

Musk has Xed

The latest on the ad revenue sharing program with creators has also come under criticism.

The latest on the ad revenue sharing program with creators has also come under criticism.

On X, Musk replied to one comment claiming a lot of people are interested in the program, saying, “Which is great! They should be,” and later claimed that due to the overwhelming interest (without attaching numbers), payments would “take a few more days to process.”

Here's his August 5 Musk tweet or X in full: "Interest in ad rev share by content creators has far exceeded our expectations, so will take a few more days to process. Major payouts coming soon!"

"That’s not exactly what you’d want to hear from a program touting itself as “part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on X,” and the key to Elon Musk’s X dream for an app that handles banking, stock trading, and other vital financial features," The Verge report states.


First Published on Aug 5, 2023 3:15 PM

