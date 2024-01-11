comScore

Fake news and misinformation to be top talk points at upcoming World Economic Forum

According to a poll conducted by the forum, over 1400 risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders consider misinformation and disinformation as the top threats facing the global economy in the short term.

As per the WEF, misinformations and disinformation may even taint the legitimacy of the newly elected governments, cause protests and may even lead to terrorism. (Representative Image: Bernard Hermant via Unsplash)

Multiple election events around the world will take place in the next two years. Amidst this, the World Economic Forum conducted a survey that said that false or wrong information poses the biggest danger to the world.

A recent fake pose on the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s X account caused a brief surge in Bitcoin. The forum is set to host the global elite in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos next week and will highlight how the potential manipulation of voters are increasing.

the US, India, Indonesia, Europe, and probably the UK too holding some of the biggest polls this year, which means over 3 billion people will be voting. The report also stated how economies impacted by high borrowing costs after an inflation shock, right around major elections could potentially present a toxic backdrop for the world in the upcoming months.

