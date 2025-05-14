Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Arvind Mohta as new Marketing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL) has announced the appointment of Arvind Mohta as the company’s new Marketing Director. As per the company, the appointment is effective from May 14, 2025.
He succeeds Arvind Hangal, who resigned from his position as Marketing Director and SMP with effect from May 13, 2025. Hangal will take on a senior leadership role at ABD Maestro Private Limited, a subsidiary of ABDL. A formal resignation letter has been submitted and acknowledged by the company.
With nearly two decades of experience across commercial sales and marketing, Arvind Mohta brings deep expertise from leading roles at United Spirits (Diageo), Johnson & Johnson, Jubilant Industries, Mahindra Holidays and Pernod Ricard. His experience spans brand building, sales strategy and new product launches across diverse geographies.
At United Spirits, Mohta was instrumental in launching a mass-market brand extension, refining brand positioning and driving campaigns for the Diageo Reserve portfolio. He was also a founding member of Brand Touch and Analytics, a startup focused on marketing analytics.
