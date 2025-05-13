            
#BoycottTurkey trends on social media amid India-Pakistan tensions

After Turkey’s foreign minister openly backed Pakistan over India’s Operation Sindoor, Indian citizens and businesses have started divesting ties, fuelling a nationwide boycott movement.

By  Storyboard18May 14, 2025 9:28 AM
The message has not gone down well in India. Within hours, #BoycottTurkey surged across platforms, with users calling out Ankara's apparent double standards and demanding a suspension of trade and travel ties. (Image credits: Unsplash)

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan sharply escalating, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed "solidarity with Pakistan" against India's military Operation Sindoor.

The move has triggered a fierce backlash in India, where calls to boycott Turkish goods and sever ties have been growing louder, both online and on the ground.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan proudly shared details of the exchange on social media platform X, quoting Fidan's support and criticism of India's alleged "unprovoked aggression."

The message has not gone down well in India. Within hours, #BoycottTurkey surged across platforms, with users calling out Ankara's apparent double standards and demanding a suspension of trade and travel ties.

Meanwhile, Ankara's Department of Tourism attempted to dial down the heat by issuing a public statement that sought to distance the tourism sector from geopolitical matters.

"In fact, the vast majority of the local population is unaware of the conflict taking place between India and Pakistan, and it has no bearing on daily life or the tourism environment here," the statement said, assuring Indian travellers of continued safety and hospitality. "All travel operations continue as planned. There are no restrictions or safety issues affecting Indian guests."

images.storyboard18.com

Indian social media accounts, were quick to reject the assurances. Commenting on the tourism ministry's statement, few accounts were quick to react:

EaseMyTrip, one of India’s travel booking platforms, issued a clear advisory: “Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions… Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan. We strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary.”

images.storyboard18.com


First Published on May 13, 2025 7:17 PM

