BoycottTurkey trends on social media amid India-Pakistan tensions

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan sharply escalating, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed "solidarity with Pakistan" against India's military Operation Sindoor.
The move has triggered a fierce backlash in India, where calls to boycott Turkish goods and sever ties have been growing louder, both online and on the ground.
Also Read: Travel companies ixigo, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings halt their offerings for Turkey, China, Azerbaijan & Uzbekistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan proudly shared details of the exchange on social media platform X, quoting Fidan's support and criticism of India's alleged "unprovoked aggression."
The message has not gone down well in India. Within hours, #BoycottTurkey surged across platforms, with users calling out Ankara's apparent double standards and demanding a suspension of trade and travel ties.
Meanwhile, Ankara's Department of Tourism attempted to dial down the heat by issuing a public statement that sought to distance the tourism sector from geopolitical matters.
"In fact, the vast majority of the local population is unaware of the conflict taking place between India and Pakistan, and it has no bearing on daily life or the tourism environment here," the statement said, assuring Indian travellers of continued safety and hospitality. "All travel operations continue as planned. There are no restrictions or safety issues affecting Indian guests."
Indian social media accounts, were quick to reject the assurances. Commenting on the tourism ministry's statement, few accounts were quick to react:
Turkey - betrayer no 1 feeling the heat !#BoycottTurkey - a simple action to send them a strong message that we stand as one people !! pic.twitter.com/zq3buBe7ZD— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) May 13, 2025
They want our money to back-stab us? 🤷🏻♂️#BoycottTurkey without compromise. pic.twitter.com/KxtoB5YhvY— Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) May 13, 2025
Entire India is cancelling trips to Türkiye & Azerbaijan.— Vikram Pratap Singh (@VIKRAMPRATAPSIN) May 13, 2025
Love you India .
Dear people of #Greece ,— Kishan Ruparelia (@Kishantells) May 13, 2025
Please share a list of places in Greece for us. Thousands of Indians have cancelled their vacation to 🇹🇷 and now looking for a friendly and safe travel destination.
🇬🇷🤝🇮🇳#BoycottTurkey
Boycott Turkey and Boycott Azerbaijan #BoycottTurkey #BoycottTurkeyAzerbaijan pic.twitter.com/ekcdN1tpPK— Dr. Pavan Sonar 🇮🇳 (@DrPavanSonar) May 13, 2025
EaseMyTrip, one of India’s travel booking platforms, issued a clear advisory: “Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions… Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan. We strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary.”