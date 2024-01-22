Feminine hygiene brand Sofy onboards Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Sofy, the feminine hygiene brand by Unicharm, has on-boarded Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan as its new brand ambassador. This partnership aims to resonate with the aspirations of GenZ girls who seek confidence, comfort, and worry-free periods in their fast-paced lives.

Khan is all set to represent Sofy AntiBacteria range in a new TVC. The commercial, showcasing a day in Khan's life, emphasises her hectic routine, effortlessly balancing professional commitments and personal life. Sofy's long-hour leakage protection ensures that she can conquer each day without the concern of leakage, smell, or bacteria.

Vijay Chaudhary, managing director, Unicharm, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to have Sara Ali Khan as the face of our brand, empowering young girls to relentlessly pursue their dreams. At Unicharm, we have pioneered advancements in research and technology over years, positioning us as a trusted ally in promoting health and comfort in everyday life. The collaboration with Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for Sofy further underlines Unicharm's dedication in meeting the hygiene needs of girls during periods by offering them the highest product standards."

Khan stated, "In a world where every step counts, I believe in living life without compromises. Sofy supports my long day shoots, prevents leaks, and ensures hygiene throughout the day. Every girl deserves a partner that understands her dreams and supports her journey, and Sofy has always been my trusted partner. With this association, I take pride in endorsing a product that aligns with the aspirations of the youth today to embrace a lifestyle that's ambitious and fearless."