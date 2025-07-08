            
BigBasket to appoint Tata Consumer Products' Deepika Khattar Bhan to its board

Deepika Khattar Bhan will be replacing Aarthi Subramanian, executive director and chief operating officer, Tata Consultancy Services, who is stepping down in order to take up more responsibilities at the multinational IT and consulting company.

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 10:42 AM
Deepika Khattar Bhan joined Tata Consumer Products in May 2021, as president - foods Business.

Online grocer BigBasket is all set to appoint Deepika Khattar Bhan, president - packaged foods, Tata Consumer Products, to its board. Bhan will be replacing Aarthi Subramanian, executive director and chief operating officer, Tata Consultancy Services, who is stepping down in order to take up more responsibilities at the multinational IT and consulting company, stated a Moneycontrol report.

This move comes after BigBasket brought Manish Bajoria on board as the chief financial officer. BigBasket's board members include Saurabh Agrawal, group CFO and executive director, Tata Sons; Vishal Gupta, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners; and Vipul Parekh, co-founder, BigBasket. Parekh rejoined in 2024, after his fellow co-founder VS Sudhakar stepped down from his position, further added the report.

It has also been observed that this move comes amid a reshuffle in the food and quick commerce sector. Eternal (formerly Zomato) appointed Aditya Mangla as chief executive of its food ordering and delivery business, succeeding Rakesh Ranjan.

In May, Instamart appointed Ankit Jain as senior vice president - operations. And, in December 2024, Vipin Kapooria, who led Flipkart as vice president business finance, was appointed by Zomato's Blinkit as CFO.

Bhan joined Tata Consumer Products in May 2021, as president - foods Business. Prior to this, she spent 15 years at Hindustan Unilever Ltd. As the former global brand director, she led the brand development, innovation and communication agenda for the Hair Care portfolio for South Asia.

Having worked on leadership assignments across sales & marketing, Bhan brought her experience and expertise in brand crafting and communication, driving innovation, building new categories and P&L management combined with a strong understanding of frontline sales.

Bhan is an Economics (Hons) graduate from St. Xavier’s’ College and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, Orissa.


First Published on Jul 8, 2025 10:36 AM

