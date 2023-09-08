comScore

GOAT Brand Labs completes 100 percent acquisition of Frangipani

Frangipani is a children's nightwear and loungewear brand founded in 2012 by Mumbai-based mompreneurs Sunaina Patel and Mansi Kilachand.

By  Storyboard18Sep 8, 2023 12:38 PM
Founded in May 2021 by Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra, GOAT Brand Labs collaborates with brands and empowers them with resources to scale them. (Representative image: Vardan Papikyan via Unsplash)

GOAT Brand Labs has picked the remaining stake in Frangipani from its founders, honoring all terms from the original plan laid out during the majority acquisition in 2021. Frangipani is a children's nightwear and loungewear brand founded in 2012 by Mumbai-based mompreneurs Sunaina Patel and Mansi Kilachand.

Commenting on the development, the duo said, "As founders of this business, which was started as a brand for our own kids and has always been a labour of love for us, we are happy that the partnership with GBL has been successful. We hope that in GBL's capable hands, the brand will achieve newer heights."

Rishi Vasudev, CEO and co-founder, GOAT Brands Labs, added, "Sunaina & Mansi have played a pivotal role in growing Frangipani over the last 10 years. With GBL taking full control, we will continue using all our D2C platform capabilities to accelerate the brand for the next level of growth. I wish the founders the very best and thank them for all their efforts in bringing the brand to this point."

Founded in May 2021 by Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra, GOAT Brand Labs collaborates with brands and empowers them with resources to scale them. The company is an aggregator in the fashion and lifestyle space that helps brands with operational capabilities and supports them by providing data-driven insights, supply chain expertise, financial planning, and deep expertise in brand building, digital marketing and product development. In January 2023, GOAT Brand Labs acquired accessories and lifestyle brand Chumbak.


