Godrej Magic unveils its new Magic Floor Cleaner with Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Godrej Magic, the personal and home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), recently unveiled Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner – a unique ready-to-mix floor cleaner that is affordable and sustainable with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as the brand ambassador. The Jhakaas superstar, who in was recently seen in The Night Manager 2, teamed up with the brand for a cheerful television commercial to create awareness of this floor cleaner format.

The TVC opens with Kapoor getting ready on set for the shoot of an ad film. Enthusiastically, he checks with the director about his task for the shoot - whether it's dancing, fighting, or something else. To his surprise, the director asks him to sweep the floor. While he thinks it's a joke, the crew hands him a bucket and a mop. Upon learning that it's a Godrej product, he readily agrees and asks for the products. The director then hands him a sachet of Magic Floor Cleaner, and he looks at him puzzled, thinking the team is pulling his leg.

The director then explains that the sachet itself is the floor cleaner. Cut to a visual of the sachet’s Magical gel being being added into a bottle filled with water, the shaking of the bottle, and its magical transformation into a full 500ml bottle of floor cleaner! With the key message, “Chota sachet banaye 500ml floor cleaner, wo bhi phenyl ke daam me’, the TVC highlights the convenience and affordability of the ready-to-mix format, where a small sachet can be mixed with water to create a full bottle of floor cleaner. Impressed by the uniqueness of Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, Anil turns to the camera and says, "Now that's magic!"

Speaking on the launch of Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, Ashwin Moorthy, chief marketing officer – India, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “The unique ready-to-mix format of this new product not only addresses reducing plastic consumption but also caters to the evolving needs of consumers. We are excited to introduce Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, revolutionizing the floor cleaner category with ready-to-mix format driven product. By capitalizing on our innovation-driven approach and deep understanding of consumer needs, we are confident in delivering a breakthrough product that not only meets the highest standards of cleaning and germ protection but also resonates with consumers need for affordable and sustainable life-choices.”

Commenting on his association with Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner as the brand ambassador, actor Anil Kapoor expressed, "Being a part of this innovative and eco-friendly solution is exciting. Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner presents a remarkable concept that not only ensures effective cleaning but also contributes to reducing plastic waste and energy consumption. I am delighted to endorse an innovation like Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner that empowers consumers to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives. It's a step towards a greener future, and I believe that each individual can make a difference through simple yet impactful choices."