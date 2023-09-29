Google is 25 and searching for the next big thing!

Sergey Brin and Larry Page were doctoral students at Stanford University where they were pursuing computer science in the late 1990s. On meeting each other, they discovered their shared goal of improvising the use and reach of the World Wide Web.

From their dorm rooms, they created a prototype for a search engine. Then, they opened Google’s first office which was a rented garage, a media report stated. September 27, 1998 marked the launch of the technological search giant which has never disappointed us.

It was the year 2000, and exactly two years since Google Search had been launched by the technology search giant. People rushed to the platform to search for ‘Green Versace dress of Jennifer Lopez’. What came out of the search were 10 blue links, but no sight of the dress.

The query, which became the most popularly searched, resulted in engineers brainstorming to index images alongside webpages. And thus was born Google Images, the Google blog states.

Over the course of 25 years, Google has had an answer to every query put out by the world. Be it understanding how to bake cakes during Christmas, preparing savouries during festive occasions, learning how to play the guitar, researching for school and college projects, or getting information on the top tourist destinations, Google has never failed.

Not to forget, Google Doodle, which has imparted knowledge about legends, the pathbreaking work they did, commemorated birth and death anniversaries and highlighted achievements.

Let us take a look at some of the moments from Google’s history pages.

1. We have to thank Google Search immensely for easing our lives and satisfying our amygdalas (if you are referring to curiosity, then maybe we can say just that. Amygdala has more to do with emotions..) by launching Google Search in 1998. And, within a span of two years, by 2000, Google Search was available in Japanese, Korean, simplified and traditional Chinese.

2. In 2004 and 2004, new mapping technology was developed in Sydney, Australia and Google Maps was launched.

3. In 2006, Google Translate was introduced and today, it supports more than 40+ Asia-Pacific languages.

4. Can anybody not be familiar with the fever Gangnam Style took over when the music video dropped in 2012? It became the first video to hit one billion views on YouTube.

5. Then came the year 2014, where the Asian region stood out for opening up a wave of mobile-first innovations. This ranged from mobile payments to e-commerce.

6. In 2015, the focus was on making technology more relevant and accessible to billions of users.

7. In 2016, Google’s computer program AlphaGo was launched. Similar to the board game played in China, AlphaGo was developed by DeepMind in London in order to play Go. Through this, Lee Sadol, a world champion, was defeated at Go, in Seoul, South Korea. Since then, the power of AI has been highlighted through AlphaGo.

8. In 2018, Google launched Flood Forecasting where it took the help of AI to better its predictions with floods and reduce the fatalities associated with it.