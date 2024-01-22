Hero Cycles brings Wieden + Kennedy on board

Hero Cycles, India’s cycle brand, has brought Wieden+Kennedy on board. This collaboration emerged without a pitch.
Wieden+Kennedy’s mandate is to steer the brand into a new era, bringing a fresh, contemporary perspective to the entire brand portfolio of the company.
Ayesha Ghosh, president, Wieden+Kennedy India, said: “When a storied brand like Hero Cycles is revitalised with the energy that Aditya Munjal and his team have brought in with their ambitious plans, it can only mean that the future looks rosy for the brand. Wieden+Kennedy has been known to infuse the spirit of the times into legacy brands. That's our single point agenda on this one.”
Aditya Munjal, chief executive officer, Hero Cycles said: “As we embark on a journey to transform not just ourselves but also how consumers see cycling in India, it is imperative to have an equally committed partner onboard. With Wieden+Kennedy’s unique approach and experience, I believe Hero Cycles will bring about an impactful change in its interactions with consumers, and we are very excited to start this ride with them.”