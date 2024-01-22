comScore

Quantum Brief

Hero Cycles brings Wieden + Kennedy on board

Wieden+Kennedy’s mandate is to steer the brand into a new era, bringing a fresh, contemporary perspective to the entire brand portfolio of the company.

By  Storyboard18Jan 22, 2024 4:00 PM
Hero Cycles brings Wieden + Kennedy on board
This collaboration emerged without a pitch. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

Hero Cycles, India’s cycle brand, has brought Wieden+Kennedy on board. This collaboration emerged without a pitch.

Wieden+Kennedy’s mandate is to steer the brand into a new era, bringing a fresh, contemporary perspective to the entire brand portfolio of the company.

Ayesha Ghosh, president, Wieden+Kennedy India, said: “When a storied brand like Hero Cycles is revitalised with the energy that Aditya Munjal and his team have brought in with their ambitious plans, it can only mean that the future looks rosy for the brand. Wieden+Kennedy has been known to infuse the spirit of the times into legacy brands. That's our single point agenda on this one.”

Aditya Munjal, chief executive officer, Hero Cycles said: “As we embark on a journey to transform not just ourselves but also how consumers see cycling in India, it is imperative to have an equally committed partner onboard. With Wieden+Kennedy’s unique approach and experience, I believe Hero Cycles will bring about an impactful change in its interactions with consumers, and we are very excited to start this ride with them.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 22, 2024 4:00 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Action film 'Fighter' launches merchandise line

Action film 'Fighter' launches merchandise line

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony Merger End: Zee to take legal action after Sony’s merger termination notice

Zee-Sony Merger End: Zee to take legal action after Sony’s merger termination notice

Quantum Brief

Ayodhya OOH ad rates see 150 percent growth

Ayodhya OOH ad rates see 150 percent growth

Quantum Brief

Sony terminates merger agreement with Zee Entertainment: Breaking

Sony terminates merger agreement with Zee Entertainment: Breaking

Quantum Brief

Sony sends merger termination letter to Zee: Reports 

Sony sends merger termination letter to Zee: Reports 

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony $10 billion merger likely to be terminated? Reports

Zee-Sony $10 billion merger likely to be terminated? Reports

Quantum Brief

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya sparks marketing frenzy; print, TV, and social media ad blitz

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya sparks marketing frenzy; print, TV, and social media ad blitz