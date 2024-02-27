India’s leading marketers to meet at Storyboard18 Visionaries - Bengaluru chapter

The Visionaries - Bengaluru Chapter kicks off with a stellar line-up of leaders who are reimagining the future growth of their organizations through a progressive approach and purpose-led strategies. After a blockbuster start in Delhi in 2023, the new chapter brings focus on building enduring brands and accelerating growth in India's techade. All from the innovation capital of India - Bengaluru. India Inc leaders and leading marketers will come together to celebrate the growth engine that is Marketing and the people driving brands and businesses forward.

The conversations at Storyboard18 Visionaries will be led by Hina Nagarajan, managing director and CEO of Diageo India; Dr Rohini Srivathsa, chief technology officer, Microsoft India and South Asia; and Britannia’s vice-chairman and managing director, Varun Berry. A leading CMOs’ panel discussion will decode how marketers are reimagining brand growth with a disruptor attitude in India’s Techade.

From decades-old organizations to decade-old startups, leaders across a spectrum of companies and industries will gather at the Storyboard18 - Visionaries Bangalore edition on February 28. These include marketers such as global IT major Infosys, market leaders from Tata Group companies, foods behemoth Britannia, FMCG juggernaut ITC, e-commerce giant Amazon, path-breaking companies frontlining India’s startup story like PhonePe, Ola, Groww and Acko, iconic organizations such as Intel and Lenovo, mobility majors like TVS and global icons like IKEA. The Bengaluru Edition puts the spotlight on the purposeful harnessing of technology and mindful cultivation of a disruptor mindset to drive innovation across brands and industries.

What makes Visionaries by Storyboard18 truly exceptional are the insightful discussions, surfacing winning strategies for forward-thinking marketers. Through candid conversations and dialogues at the Visionaries' chapters, our industry leaders share their views on how technology, consumer behaviour, and media will reshape the marketing landscape. Their wisdom offers invaluable insights into what lies ahead, shaping the aspirations of industry and inspiring the marketing and advertising leaders of tomorrow. The Visionaries’ evenings are a unique opportunity to witness the convergence of brilliant minds, all focused on one goal – mapping how enduring brands are built and how to make India’s marketers future-ready.

Glance into our eminent partnership program

Partnerships are key to success, and we're proud to have the support of esteemed market leaders at Visionaries by Storyboard18. Integral Ad Science (IAS), our partner for the Gurugram event, is also backing our Bengaluru chapter, ensuring our journey stays strong. Johnny Walker, a timeless classic brand known for excellence, is our celebration partner, for the event. Jio Cinema is our disruption partner, bringing innovation to the occasion. Ajio, our style partner, adds flair with fashion expertise while Federal Bank is supporting us as our banking partner.

About The Visionaries program

The Visionaries initiative recognises leading lights who have transformed our approach to media, marketing and advertising. They are women and men scripting some of the most exciting chapters in Indian marketing, media and advertising. They are marketing leaders with responsibility for a category, brand or innovation-led practice within their organisation. They also exhibit a purposeful approach to building sustainable businesses and enduring brands, using the new bottomline, People-Planet-Profits, as their guide.

Storyboard18’s The Visionaries program presents opportunities for the sharpest minds in the brand marketing ecosystem to convene, celebrate excellence and exchange ideas that power growth. In addition to the recognition programme, which honours individuals driving marketing, media and advertising excellence, Visionaries chapters across cities feature curated dialogues, spotlighting key issues and surfacing winning strategies.