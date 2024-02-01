comScore

Quantum Brief

Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman excludes update of crypto regulations and taxes

As per reports, BWA said that India leads in grassroots crypto adoption in the world and is the second largest market in terms of transaction volumes in 2023.

By  Storyboard18Feb 1, 2024 1:36 PM
Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman excludes update of crypto regulations and taxes
The Indian government has been going back and forth with the Indian crypto industry in the past few months to meet some of their demands. (Representational Image via Unsplash)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Interim Budget 2024 excluded any update on crypto regulations and taxes. This, while India continues to work alongside the G20 nations to formulate global regulatory framework on cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The Indian government has been going back and forth with the Indian crypto industry in the past few months to meet some of their demands.

The crypto industry too didn’t have hopes from this year’s budget considering it is an interim budget, ahead the upcoming elections. In their recommendations, the industry body Bharat Web 3 Association (BWA) asked for regulatory tightening of offshore exchanges, and represented its demand for rationalisation of taxes.

As per reports, BWA said that India leads in grassroots crypto adoption in the world and is the second largest market in terms of transaction volumes in 2023.


Tags
First Published on Feb 1, 2024 1:36 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches new kids fashion venture Zip Zap Zoom

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches new kids fashion venture Zip Zap Zoom

Quantum Brief

Akshay Kumar appointed as brand ambassador of SG Mart

Akshay Kumar appointed as brand ambassador of SG Mart

Quantum Brief

Disney's strategic sale to Viacom18 set to boost market share to 40 percent

Disney's strategic sale to Viacom18 set to boost market share to 40 percent

Quantum Brief

Publicis Groupe bags Spotify India's media business worth Rs 100 crore: Exclusive

Publicis Groupe bags Spotify India's media business worth Rs 100 crore: Exclusive

Quantum Brief

Budget 2024: What GoZoop's Rohan Bhansali and Mad Influence's Gautam Madhavan think about Budget 2024

Budget 2024: What GoZoop's Rohan Bhansali and Mad Influence's Gautam Madhavan think about Budget 2024

Quantum Brief

Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from BluSmart, and GreenCell

Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from BluSmart, and GreenCell

Quantum Brief

Atomberg launches new TVC ft. Harsha Bhogle

Atomberg launches new TVC ft. Harsha Bhogle

Quantum Brief

Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from brand experts

Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from brand experts