Job scams in adland continue: Havas India calls for caution

Scammers posing as representatives from top media and advertising agencies like Gozoop Group, Publicis Groupe and White Rivers Media are circulating messages with job offers guaranteeing work-from-home flexibility and quick money. These meesages first came to light when Storyboard18 reorted on the scam in April 2023.
Now Havas India is the latest agency caught in the net. Scammers posing as HR representatives are extending job offers via emails, social media and WhatsApp for money.
Havas issues a statement on social media stating, “Our hiring processes adhere strictly to authorized channels, and we advise the public to exercise due diligence.”
The integrated communications services agency went on to warn users not engage with any scam messages and immediately take action by reporting the matter.