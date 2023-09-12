comScore

Quantum Brief

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 crore in Reliance Retail at Rs 8.361 lakh crore equity valuation

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.361 lakh crore, which makes it among the top four companies by equity

By  CNBC - TV18Sep 12, 2023 10:58 AM
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 crore in Reliance Retail at Rs 8.361 lakh crore equity valuation
This valuation is higher than the Rs 8.27 lakh crore valuation bestowed on Reliance Retail three weeks ago when Qatar’s sovereign investment fund QIA picked up a 0.99 stake in the company for Rs 8,278 crore. (Images sourced via Forbes India)

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail on Monday (September 11) has picked up an additional investment of Rs 2,069 crore from private equity firm KKR.

The deal for a 0.25 percent stake in the retail giant, marks KKR’s second investment in the company, taking its total stake to 1.42 percent, and giving Reliance Retail a valuation of Rs 8,361 lakh crore.

This valuation is higher than the Rs 8.27 lakh crore valuation bestowed on Reliance Retail three weeks ago when Qatar’s sovereign investment fund QIA picked up a 0.99 stake in the company for Rs 8,278 crore.

Incidentally, KKR’s first investment in 2020 of Rs 5,550 crore for a 1.28 percent stake valued Reliance Retail at Rs 4.21 lakh crore. So in effect, this latest investment puts the retailer's valuation at double what it was when KKR first invested three years ago.

The previous fundraising round by RRVL in 2020 from various global investors of an aggregate amount of Rs 47,265 crore was done at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Isha Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Retail Ventures, said the company is pleased to receive continued support from KKR as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures. "The company highly values our deepening partnership with KKR, and their latest investment in RRVL after their previous investment further reinforces their strong belief in RRVL’s vision and capabilities," she said.

Joe Bae, Co-CEO of KKR, said, "We are pleased to extend our relationship with Reliance Retail Ventures. Throughout our investment period in Reliance Retail, we have been impressed by the company’s vision and extensive work to empower retailers across India through digitalisation, as well as by its resilience and performance in spite of the pandemic and other disruptions."


Tags
First Published on Sep 12, 2023 10:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Havas Play inks strategic partnership with sports marketing agency, Gameplan Sports

Havas Play inks strategic partnership with sports marketing agency, Gameplan Sports

Quantum Brief

Media Buying Fraud to Influencer Marketing Deceit; Need to clean-up, rebuild India's digital marketing ecosystem

Media Buying Fraud to Influencer Marketing Deceit; Need to clean-up, rebuild India's digital marketing ecosystem

Quantum Brief

Sundar Pichai shares his father's first email to him. Here's what he wrote.

Sundar Pichai shares his father's first email to him. Here's what he wrote.

Quantum Brief

Regardless of how much cricket is played, Indians will always be like Dil Maange More: Abhik Banerjee, Madison

Regardless of how much cricket is played, Indians will always be like Dil Maange More: Abhik Banerjee, Madison

Quantum Brief

Pepsi maker Varun Beverages set to ride on growth in refrigerator sales in rural areas

Pepsi maker Varun Beverages set to ride on growth in refrigerator sales in rural areas

Quantum Brief

Croma releases Croma Unboxed; Decodes key consumer trends on iPhones since 2020

Croma releases Croma Unboxed; Decodes key consumer trends on iPhones since 2020

Quantum Brief

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) moves TDSAT against DD Free Dish: Report

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) moves TDSAT against DD Free Dish: Report